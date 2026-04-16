RPM GROUP PARTNERS WITH NHRA IN EFFORT TO BRING NHRA DRAG RACING BACK TO SOUTH FLORIDA AREA

INDIANAPOLIS (April 16, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today it has entered into a strategic alliance with the RPM Group in an effort to help bring NHRA drag racing back to the South Florida area.

The RPM Group is a premier motorsports and marketing company focused on helping to resurrect racing venues in the South Florida area. Led by an experienced group of automotive professionals and passionate enthusiasts, their goal is for NHRA drag racing to return to facilities across the area.

“We’re extremely excited for the future and working with NHRA to bring top-tier drag racing back to South Florida,” RPM Group Vice President Tim Moceri said. “We are working diligently on several locations and we’re optimistic about that progress. By teaming and aligning with NHRA, it ensures what we are building in South Florida is not experimental – it is proven.

“NHRA is not just a sanctioning body, it is the gold standard of organized drag racing. With 75 years of history, a national footprint and a legacy of delivering world-class events, NHRA brings an unmatched level of structure, credibility and operational excellence to this effort. With the strength and credibility of NHRA alongside our group, we are positioned to deliver something truly impactful.”

The history of motorsports in the South Florida area – from Palm Beach County to Hendry County and more – is extensive.

RPM Group has evaluated several potential locations for tracks and facilities, with each offering the potential for a premier motorsports destination to return to the South Florida area, generating a strong local economic impact in the process.

Along with the RPM Group’s partnership with NHRA, it has also received endorsements from Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, actively engaging with local and state leaders.

“South Florida was home to a thriving motorsports and drag racing community for years, and we believe the demand and culture for the sport has never left,” Moceri said. “But a project of this magnitude cannot be accomplished alone. It requires strong partnerships with local, county and state leadership and the support of our local communities, and that is why our partnership with NHRA is so critical. NHRA understands every detail of what it takes to operate at the highest level, from grassroots racing programs all the way to premier national events.”

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with the RPM Group. It is a group that is filled with passion for NHRA drag racing and they are determined to see it return to the South Florida area,” NHRA Director of Field Operations Rob Park said. “The area has significant potential with a strong fanbase and a reputation as a vibrant motorsports region. We look forward to working with RPM Group, and offering our expertise and rich history to see this project continue to move forward.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.