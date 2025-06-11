TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Mexico City

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

June 14-15, 2025

﻿NASCAR is gearing up for a historic weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series heading south of the border to Mexico City, Mexico, to take on Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

For NASCAR’s top division, the venture will mark the first time in history that the series will compete in a points-paying race on an international stage. But for the Xfinity Series, the weekend will be a homecoming as the venue previously hosted the series for a four-race stint from 2005-2008. ﻿

Busch Finds Name on Elite Past Winners List

Over the circuit’s more than 50-year history, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez has hosted a variety of international events, including four races for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Mexico City venue welcomed the series for the first time in 2005 – an event that went down in history as the first-ever points-paying race for a NASCAR national touring series. Chevrolet owns victories in two of the series’ four appearances at the circuit, with the first coming in the inaugural event with Martin Truex Jr. Just two of the track’s past NASCAR winners will compete in Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250, including Team Chevy’s Kyle Busch, who made the trip to victory lane in the series’ last event at the circuit in 2008.

Racking up Inaugural Race Wins

It will be a weekend filled with unknowns for the sport’s drivers and teams to tackle. But in recent years, the Chevrolet camp has found success in turning challenges into opportunities. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, NASCAR’s premier series has contested eight points-paying races at inaugural events – a portfolio of new venues featuring a set of road courses, a pair of intermediate-style ovals, a dirt track and a street course. Those events have seen Chevrolet pave the way with four drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations earning a combined five victories, including each of the venues that feature left- and right-hand turns:

Daytona International Speedway Road Course (2020) – Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports)

Circuit of The Americas (2021) – Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports)

Nashville Superspeedway (2021) – Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2021) – AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing)

Chicago Street Course (2023) – Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse Racing)

Suarez Eager for Home Race

The history-making weekend is even more special for Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez. The Monterrey, Mexico, native started his journey to NASCAR’s top level racing karts in his home country before making his way into the NASCAR Mexico Series in 2010. It was there that Suarez quickly started putting his name on the map by earning the ‘Rookie of the Year’ title. Over the next three seasons, Suarez’s career took him to the United States, with the driver joining NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program in 2013. Progressively moving through the sport’s national ranks, Suarez joined the Chevrolet camp for the 2021 Cup Series season when he joined forces with Trackhouse Racing. In just his second season with the organization, Suarez earned a spot in history when he drove his No. 99 Chevrolet to the victory at Sonoma Raceway to become the first Mexican-born driver to win in NASCAR’s top division.

Ready for the Road Courses

After a five-race stretch of intermediate ovals, the Mexico City circuit will mark the first of four road course races left to close out each series’ regular seasons, making mastering left- and right-hand turns even more crucial to solidify your team’s championship contention. The Bowtie brigade is filled with road course warriors with seven different drivers earning a combined 20 wins in the past 27 NASCAR Cup Series road course events. In the Next Gen era, Chevrolet holds a winning percentage of 62.5 percent on road courses heading into the Mexico City race weekend, with Kyle Larson’s 2024 Charlotte ROVAL victory marking the manufacturer’s 10th road course triumph in the Next Gen car. Also earning a victory making left- and right- hand turns on a street course circuit includes Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen and Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman, who have collectively kept Chevrolet undefeated in the series at the Chicago Street Course.

Allgaier Continuing to Pace the Way

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, Justin Allgaier, is continuing to prove that he is on track to defend his title. The 39-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native is coming off yet another near dominate performance at Nashville Superspeedway that earned the team’s third win of the season. The win was enough to push Allgaier to the ninth position on the series’ all-time wins list. With another high-point day, the veteran JR Motorsports driver was able to build his points cushion to 92 markers heading into the Mexico City race weekend.

Chevrolet shares similar road course success in the Xfinity Series. Sam Mayer’s victory at Watkins Glen International in Aug. 2023 kickstarted a streak of road course triumphs for the Bowtie brand, with the manufacturer heading south with eight-straight road course wins. Most recently, it was JR Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch that picked up the win at Circuit of The Americas and an early playoff berth in just the third race of his rookie campaign. Also within that timeframe included Shane van Gisbergen’s win in the 2024 Chicago Street Race to deliver Chevrolet its first Xfinity Series street course win.

Notable Entries

Among the list of drivers pulling double-duty includes a pair of Chevrolet drivers – Daniel Suarez and Andres Perez de Lara.

Suarez will take over the driving duties for the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season. The Monterrey, Mexico, native has a short but successful history in the series. Suarez competed in his first full-time Xfinity Series campaign in 2015, going on to take the ‘Rookie of the Year’ honors. The driver went on have a standout sophomore season the following year – collecting three wins en route to the series’ championship title.

Currently competing in his rookie season in the Craftsman Truck Series, Perez is set to make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at his home track of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The 20-year-old Mexico City, Mexico, native is coming off a history-making season on his journey to the NASCAR national ranks. The Chevrolet driver wrapped up his third year with Rev Racing by earning the 2024 ARCA Menards Series Driver Championship, making Perez the series’ first champion from Mexico. With just 15 career Truck Series starts under his belt, Perez has already scored three top-10 finishes, with his most recent coming just last weekend when he drove his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to a ninth-place result at Michigan International Speedway.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 15 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 5

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 2,134

Top-Fives: 30

Top-10s: 66

Stage Wins: 15

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 12

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 2,063

Top-Fives: 47

Top-10s: 91

Stage Wins: 23

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 851

Top-Fives: 33

Top-10s: 64

Stage Wins: 7

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· The pace car lineup for the NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will feature all three NASCAR OEM partners, with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 helping lead the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series to the green flag in their respective events.

· Only two drivers entered in Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250 are past winners at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, including Kyle Busch, who earned the victory in the last NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the circuit in 2008.

· Since the beginning of the 2020 season, there have been eight inaugural points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races, with four drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations earning a combined five victories:

Daytona International Speedway Road Course (2020) – Chase Elliott

Circuit of The Americas (2021) – Chase Elliott

Nashville Superspeedway (2021) – Kyle Larson

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2021) – AJ Allmendinger

Chicago Street Course (2023) – Shane van Gisbergen

﻿· Chevrolet has earned 20 victories in the past 27 NASCAR Cup Series road course events – dating from Chase Elliott’s victory at Watkins Glen International in Aug. 2019, to Kyle Larson’s victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Oct. 2024.

· In 16 NASCAR Cup Series road course races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads the series with 10 victories – recorded by six drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in eight of the 15 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 123 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 57 victories – a winning percentage of 46.3%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 871 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Viva Mexico 250

Sunday, June 15, at 3 p.m. ET

(Amazon Prime, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Chilango 150

Saturday, June 14, 4:30 p.m. ET

(CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Are you looking forward to Mexico?

“I’m excited to get to Mexico. It’s something totally different for us this year. I’ve really worked on my road racing skills and this weekend’s race will be fun since it’s a new course to us. I’ve learned to love road course racing in general and in the rain. If I crash, I crash, but if not, I go fast. That’s how I look at it. Aim for the wet line and hope I don’t fall off of the track.”

What do you think about your colorful looking car for this weekend?

“Yes it is! It’s my first time running a Wendy’s paint scheme and you won’t miss it out on the track this weekend. The lines represent Wendy’s Frosty Swirls which is cool. I had the opportunity with my teammates to go to the Wendy’s test kitchen a couple of months ago and that was fun. We got an opportunity to taste different food and of course we indulged in some Frosties.”

Since the win at Charlotte a couple of weeks ago, how has the No. 1 team changed?

“Our attitude hasn’t changed because we were a happy group before. Winning definitely winning helps, of course, but nothing drastic.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

You haven’t raced at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but based on what you’ve seen in the SIM, what are your thoughts on the track?

“It’s a pretty standard road course. There’s going to be some tight stadium sections. I would say that the bumper will be used at times. The course has a very long straightaway, so the braking zones will be important..”

How do you prepare for the challenge of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez?

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the elevation affects the engines when we get out there. We have been spending a lot of time on the simulator, working on different setups and getting a feel for the track. My teammate Kyle Busch has a win at Mexico, so I will probably pick his brain a little bit. The track configuration has changed somewhat, but past that, our No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet team put in the work and the simulator, and hope it pays off.”

Are you looking forward to racing in Mexico City? It’s a big moment for our sport.

“Yeah, I haven’t been really focused on what it all takes to get to Mexico City. Then this week, I was with a bunch of the Chevy drivers, and in conversations with them, it started to really sink in that this is a big undertaking. It’s a lot just getting to Mexico City, and then with how big the city is itself, and going back and forth to the track, you get a little more anxiety leading into this race weekend. That’s why I don’t like thinking about the traveling part of my job until the last minute, usually, but I am going to prepare a little more this week than I probably would for most race weekends. We’ll be flying home on a Monday instead of a Sunday, so that’s a little different. I’m ready to get there and see what its all about. I just want to get there and get home healthy and safe.”

There’s been a noticeable uptick in performance lately at RCR. What do you attribute the recent success to?

“For our team, we gave away a lot of points the last two weeks from a strategy standpoint, but our cars are driving pretty good. I was really excited at the beginning of the year. I thought we brought some more speed to the track and more competitive cars. Now, it’s been about executing a little better from time to time and we still need to qualify better. We’ve still got a lot of work to go, but we’ve got more pace in our cars than we’ve had the last two years.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your thoughts as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Mexico City for the first time?

“Mexico City will be a lot of fun for the industry, for the drivers and for the fans. This will be the first time I’ve raced this track, but we had good speed earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas and I feel pretty good about our road-race program. The biggest challenge is the high elevation, so I’ve been trying to prepare for that part of it. I have been sleeping in an altitude tent to train for the race. We’ll use practice to figure out the fast way around so we can be in a good spot for qualifying and the race.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

There’s a lot of road courses coming up. Does that present an opportunity for you guys to get five here, three here and just kind of flip the races that way?

“Maybe, hopefully, but there’s a lot of really good guys that run really well at road courses as well. So, it’s not like you can outshine in a road race versus an oval. You’ve got Shane that’s going to be there, AJ that’s going be there. Tyler Reddick’s always really fast at those places. Ty Gibbs is fast. Christopher Bell’s been fast. So, now you’re already talking about seventh place, right? William Byron as well, he’s been super fast at those places. So, it’s just a matter of putting it all together just as you would on an oval.”

Going to Mexico City next week, you had arguably your best run of the year at Circuit of the Americas this year. Is there any excitement, confidence going back to a road course next weekend?

“A little bit, yeah. I think the tracks are different enough that it’s definitely not the same by any means. But, you turn right and you turn left. So, we’ll see how it goes. It’s primarily a flat course, not a lot of transitions, elevation changes or anything. So, I would like to think that the COTA stuff will work well there and we can be fast.”

What is the importance of NASCAR going international to take our racing product to fans that aren’t in the United States?

“For me, I feel like going to different venues is always a great thing, whether it’s in the States or whether it’s in Mexico or Canada. I always kind of thought back in the 90s it was cool to tune in late in the year, off season basically, and see that NASCAR was in Japan. I think that just kind of lends ourselves to different demographics. Obviously, a lot of those race fans are probably Formula One fans or different fans of different forms of racing that are more native to their area, their country. But bringing NASCAR in there brings them to what we do and who we are and the characters of the sport and gives them a presence of being a part of NASCAR.”

As one of the icons of the sport, a multi-time champion, what is it like going to different venues like that in different countries? And experiencing that stardom and being recognized?

“It’s a lot of fun to go to Mexico. I ran there a couple times in the Xfinity Series races. It was really cool and unique to just kind of see the fan nature and how different it can be or what it is and the energy that they bring to the track. It’s a lot of fun to check that out. The Mexican fans were very passionate about their particular drivers, most notably Adrian Fernandez. He’s a big name down there. It was a lot of fun to race against him and be a part of that for me to win the final race that we had there back in 2009, it was special.”

What do you expect out of that track? Have you studied it at all yet or is there anything or you just haven’t looked at it yet?

“I haven’t seen it yet. Obviously, I’ve seen the F1 races there, so I have a good understanding. I’ve raced there before, so not every corner is different, but the stadium section I know is a lot different. It’ll be interesting to see how all that plays out with our cars.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“It’s kind of crazy to think about it’s been 20 years since I’ve raced in Mexico City. The racetrack is beautiful, and the atmosphere is going to be absolutely insane. It’’ll be a packed house and the fans are always fantastic there. I’m looking forward to going out there and getting on the racetrack. Obviously, we know this is a good opportunity to have a really good result if we execute like I know we can. It’s going to be a fun weekend. The weather could be interesting and throw curveballs, but we’ll have to be ready for that and look to have a solid weekend.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“It’s really exciting to head to Mexico City for the first time. Racing in a new country is always a unique experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans, learning the track, and soaking in the culture. There’s a lot of unknowns, but that’s part of what makes it fun—we’re ready for the challenge. It’s awesome to have FunPops with us for this historic race.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You have previous experience at the track in a variety of disciplines. Talk about that and if you think that experience gives you an advantage heading into this weekend.

“Anytime you have gone somewhere, had success, and experienced the racetrack, the culture, altitude adjustment, and all the things that we have to do going into this weekend, it gives you a little bit of extra confidence. It was a long time ago. It was 2005 when I was back in Mexico City for that double-header weekend where I ran IMSA in the Rolex prototypes. We sat on the pole and won the race on Saturday, then woke up the Sunday morning to run the IndyCar race. It is a little different than the double header that we are used to on the NASCAR side. I went from the prototype to the open wheel car, but I had a lot of fun. It was a great atmosphere. Fans are intense, engaged, and absolutely love motorsports. I think NASCAR is going to be embraced and it is going to be a huge event. I am looking forward to it. I know there is a lot of logistical challenges and stuff like that, but to me, it is a great opportunity to put our sport in a spotlight and go put on a good show at a great facility with very passionate fans.”

﻿You’ve got B’laster on the car this weekend as the primary sponsor. How do you manage your expectations to perform well for a new partner?

“This is going to be our first race with B’laster on board, but we had GUNK, another brand in the B’laster family, with us at Talladega earlier this year. We are looking forward to continuing to build that partnership and brand. When they came on board, they really wanted Mexico City as one of their races. They knew it would be an opportunity for us to go run up front and have a shot at winning, so we hope to do that, right? Anytime you have a new partner onboard, you want to help continue to grow that brand and opportunity. I feel like running well is important and Mexico City is a good opportunity to do that.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How do you feel about participating in the first points-paying international Cup Series race in the modern era this weekend in Mexico?

“I’m really excited. This is such a big moment for NASCAR and it will be nice to go to a new track that has hosted motorsports events in some of the top series in the world. We finished last year with a really strong showing at Watkins Glen and I felt like we had a decent car earlier this year at COTA, so it’ll be nice to have a full practice to get laps on track before we qualify. I think it’ll be a great weekend overall and a good show for all the fans.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are you looking forward to in Mexico City this weekend?

“Another new track and new place that I’ve never been to before. I’ve been doing a lot of SIM lately and it’s pretty cool, a challenging and big track. There are lots of technical sections and it’s going to be very difficult. Turn 1 is going to be carnage I think with how NASCAR restarts are. It’s going to be nuts but I’m looking forward to some right handers this weekend.”

Do you feel like these stretch of road courses coming up are critical for you?

“Oh, one hundred percent (laughs). Everyone expects us to perform on road courses. Not that we have been hanging out for it (road courses), but the ovals have been a big learning process the last couple of months. It will be nice for sure to have a bit of a break and races on the types of courses I’m used to which means turning right.”

Do you feel like you have an advantage in Mexico City because you are so familiar with these types of tracks?

“Well, you’d hope so. I know I’ll be good at them, but having an advantage, no. Other people have been there before and the unknowns, the air and how different the cars will feel with no downforce and stuff, are big. I don’t think it’s an advantage, but I certainly know I’ll be okay there.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts now that Mexico is finally here?

“I’m super excited, regardless of what happens on Sunday. I’m super excited for the event. I’m super excited to live the moment because the first time is going to only happen once. I’m really trying to be as present as possible; enjoy the moment and try to execute the best possible weekend that we can. We know that we are capable of winning the race, but that’s not the goal. The goal is the execution of the entire weekend, and hopefully the win is the result of the execution part.”

Did you have fun making the NASCAR social media videos teaching drivers Spanish in preparation of this week’s trip to Mexico?

“I give a lot of credit to NASCAR for bringing these kinds of ideas. When they came to me and they said – hey, are you up to this idea of teaching a few guys Spanish classes, terms and things like that. At first, I thought man, I don’t know if this is going to work out. Like, I don’t think this is going to be funny. And honestly, it turned out amazing. I give a lot of credit to NASCAR for trying all these different things. I think people are liking it. Drivers are embracing it. And, obviously, I’m having fun with it. I’m the one teaching the language, so for the first time, I feel like I’m in my zone, so that’s good.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“It’s so cool to be racing outside the USA and getting in front of a different fan base. Really looking forward to going to Mexico City and learning that racetrack. It’s going to be a really big event for NASCAR and a really good opportunity for me and my WeatherTech team. We just need a good, clean day. Altitude is another big factor. We’re at 7,000 feet so that could change things. I’m doing all I can to prepare myself in the simulator and with my training work. Hopefully we can have a good weekend.”

Do you feel more pressure now when you go to a road course race since you have recently won races at Wakins Glen and Circuit of the Americas?

“I think I set the expectation for myself to just go out there and have a good points day. Mexico City is a track that I feel like is going to be really good for me and my team. I don’t let anybody else set expectations for me. I hold myself to a higher standard when we go to road courses and I’m going to do that at Mexico City.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2025 STATISTICS:

Wins: 5

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 2,134

Top-Fives: 30

Top-10s: 66

Stage Wins: 15

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 871 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 760

Laps led to date: 254,845

Top-fives to date: 4,399

Top-10s to date: 9,073

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,205 Chevrolet: 871 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 844 Ford: 744 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 195

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.