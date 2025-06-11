Front Row Motorsports: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Benebone Ford Team
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes
Viva Mexico 250
Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
Event: Race 18 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.42-miles)
#of Laps: 100
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico for the premier stock car division’s first international points race. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has two wins on road courses, winning at the Circuit of the Americas in 2022 & 2023. In the Cup Series, Smith’s career best road course finish came at Watkins Glen in 2024 where he finished fifth.
Benebone, a leading USA brand of durable dog toys, will join Smith for the 400-lap race in a returning scheme featuring Smith’s dogs, Roxy and Kygo. This weekend’s race marks the second of three primaries for Benebone on the No. 38 this season. For more information, visit benebone.com.
“This race is huge for NASCAR,” said Smith. “It’s a big deal not just for the drivers, but for the fans as well. Hopefully, this weekend draws in a new audience to our sport. We don’t have much data going into weekend, so our practice sessions are going to be crucial in getting our car prepped for qualifying. I have been really happy with the speed that Ryan Bergenty and the team have been bringing, and I know this weekend will be no different.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT BENEBONE
At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people. They help us live healthier and happier lives. Our simple mission is to make life a little bit better for dogs and their humans. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and giving back. For more information, visit benebone.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.