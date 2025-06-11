NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes – Zane Smith

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Benebone Ford Team
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes
Viva Mexico 250

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
Event: Race 18 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.42-miles)
#of Laps: 100
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico for the premier stock car division’s first international points race. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has two wins on road courses, winning at the Circuit of the Americas in 2022 & 2023. In the Cup Series, Smith’s career best road course finish came at Watkins Glen in 2024 where he finished fifth.

Benebone, a leading USA brand of durable dog toys, will join Smith for the 400-lap race in a returning scheme featuring Smith’s dogs, Roxy and Kygo. This weekend’s race marks the second of three primaries for Benebone on the No. 38 this season. For more information, visit benebone.com.

“This race is huge for NASCAR,” said Smith. “It’s a big deal not just for the drivers, but for the fans as well. Hopefully, this weekend draws in a new audience to our sport. We don’t have much data going into weekend, so our practice sessions are going to be crucial in getting our car prepped for qualifying. I have been really happy with the speed that Ryan Bergenty and the team have been bringing, and I know this weekend will be no different.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT BENEBONE

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people. They help us live healthier and happier lives. Our simple mission is to make life a little bit better for dogs and their humans. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and giving back. For more information, visit benebone.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

