INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix Presented by AMR Returns to Road America June 19–22

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 13, 2025 – The engines are set to roar to life at Road America as the INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix presented by AMR comes to Elkhart Lake, June 19–22. As the ninth round of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the weekend promises a high-octane showcase of elite open-wheel racing, fan-focused activities, and unforgettable experiences at one of the world’s most iconic road courses.

This season’s field is led by Alex Palou, who enters Road America at the top of the championship standings after multiple victories, including a dominant performance at the 2025 Indianapolis 500. Joining him on the grid will be a fiercely competitive roster of INDYCAR talent, including Pato O’Ward, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, and others—each hungry for glory on the 4-mile, 14-turn circuit known for its elevation changes and challenging layout.

Road America’s reputation for thrilling wheel-to-wheel action is unmatched, with last year’s event featuring a record number of on-track passes for position. Fans can expect more of the same this year as drivers test their skill and strategy on one of the most demanding tracks in motorsport.

In addition to INDYCAR’s main event on Sunday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m. CDT, airing live on FOX, the weekend lineup includes action from INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000, USF2000, and the Radical Cup North America—showcasing the next generation of racing stars. The Vintage Indy™ exhibition will also return, featuring historic INDYCAR machines both on display and in parade laps throughout the weekend.

Also for 2025, fans can take advantage of a cross-promotional offer with the Road America Challenge at Plymouth Dirt Track, held on Saturday, June 21. This Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series event will include a scannable QR code for a $15 discount on Sunday INDYCAR admission. Grab your tickets at this link: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1012/tickets/1456266

Off-track amenities include public karting at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex, a Disc Golf Course, a Family Fun Zone, and a variety of food and beverage options. As always, children 16 and under receive free admission with a paying adult, and racing takes place rain or shine.

Tickets are available now at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223.