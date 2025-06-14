CHEVROLET NCS AT MEXICO CITY: Kyle Larson Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Team Chevy Driver Quotes

June 13, 2025

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Media Availability Quotes:

Is there anything you’re going to be looking at for the Xfinity race today, just to see how NASCAR officiates things or how things go in order to potentially recommend or see if any changes should be made for Sunday?

“Yeah, I think you definitely try to pay attention to all that you can. I think as you mentioned, the officiating track limits is something, but also more from the competitive side of things. You notice how people are shaping corners, passing or things like that. Pit road entry, all the little details that matter for the race on Sunday. I felt like walking the track yesterday, there were a few areas where I was like — oh, this could be a concern. But once we got at speed, I didn’t think some of the barriers were in awkward spot outs or the tire packs were in awkward spots. I thought all that felt fine.”

You’re a veteran of international-type races. You’ve raced all over. Is this any different than going to Australia and doing a sprint car race?

“Well, we haven’t really quite gotten to the race yet. Obviously, the atmosphere will be a lot different, but the difference would be just the logistics of it; the shuttles and all of that. When I go race in Australia, it’s really no different, as far as driving to the racetrack or the people that you see and things like that. I imagine the atmosphere on Sunday will be quite a bit different from what we’re used to seeing in a NASCAR event.”

What’s your comfort level with the track at this point?

“Yeah, I think there’s still areas probably that you can fine tune and get a little better. But overall, I felt like it related well to the simulator. The feel of the car is somewhat similar and all of that. I was lucky enough that they got to put in some tire packs on the simulator on Tuesday for me to get in and visually get a feel for that. I thought it all looked normal to what I was used to in the sim, so I think that helped make the learning curve a little bit better. At this point, I think we’ve had to work on our car quite a bit to try and get it more comfortable. I think the altitude and what that does to the downforce itself is a real thing. It definitely feels different out there; braking, the initial turn into the corners and stuff. So yeah, it feels a little different and something I could adjust to.”

The forecast for tomorrow has the potential for rain. And even if it’s not raining during the race, it could be a wet track. What are the challenges and how might this track change under wet or rainy conditions?

“Yeah, I don’t know. Being not that experienced on wet, I would like for it to not rain or be wet. But I think at the same point, that opens up an opportunity. If you do hit on it or get comfortable, you can make a big difference behind the wheel.

I don’t know, but I’m a pretty risky driver. You could see that at Chicago in that crash last year.

I don’t know… I can take it or leave it. I would rather leave it. But yeah, we’ll see. We’ll just be ready for whatever conditions come.”

How did you feel with the elevation in the car yesterday?

“Yeah, I think when you’re in the car and after, I don’t know. I think you’re not focused on that, so I didn’t notice anything. It’s more like when I walk up the stairs to come here or walk up the stairs to go to the driver’s lounge, by the time you get to the top, you breathe a little bit heavier.

But in the car, no, it felt fine. I tracked my heart rate and all that normally. So yeah, I’m not sure. I think it’s just you’re not focused on that when you’re driving.”

What do you think about the track? What is the most difficult part of the track here in Mexico City? And if you can tell me as well, what’s your favorite part about Mexico?

“Yeah, I think that so far the most difficult thing or different thing to a typical road course that we feel would be I think that lack of downforce and then how that affects the brake zones. So that’s kind of challenging. I think you can see a lot of drivers kind of struggling with that yesterday. I think the sim kind of under-predicted that. So all the brake zones, we had to work to kind of back up, and then so you don’t lock up your rear tires and your front tires and whatnot. So yeah, that’s been the most challenging piece I think for most everybody.

And then yeah, Mexico’s been fun. It’s a different feeling weekend for us here. We don’t have our motor coaches and all that, so we’re all kind of put up in the same place. You’ve got to ride shuttles together. It’s honestly really fun and enjoyable to be around your competitors and get to know each other a bit better because on a typical weekend, we just kind of lock ourselves in wherever we’re at. We don’t talk to anybody or anything. So it’s nice that, yeah, you’re almost forced to hang out with each other. It’s cool. You get to know them, so I’ve enjoyed that.”

Does it feel like a school trip?

“Yeah, yeah, I guess you could compare that. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on a school field trip, but it does feel like that.”

What are the challenges in pitting off the right side of the car? Did you participate in pit stop practice this week?

“I did not participate in pit stop practice. Yeah, I mean, it’s different. I wouldn’t say it’s any more or less challenging. It’s different. And the pit stalls here are extremely short, so I think that’s where the challenge comes from. Combining that with, you know, turning right with your right front being out there, it’s kind of hard to judge your distance and things; your angles and getting those correct if you have to come around somebody. So, yeah, I think on pit road, caution flag pit stops will be difficult. I think you’ll see some penalties and see some guys boxed in and a little bit or a lot of congestion. The end of pit road narrows up too, so if you’re side-by-side two-wide and somebody pulls out three-wide, it’s going to get jammed up a lot. So, yeah, that will be interesting to see.”

You talked about how this is kind of a different weekend for the drivers. Is there anything you can pull from this weekend that you would like to see incorporated at other NASCAR races?

“I don’t know… I’m not sure. I think maybe things will come up tomorrow and seeing how, you know, driver intros go or the post-race podium and stuff. I think that could be a piece, an easy piece, to incorporate to other weekends.

I don’t know… I don’t know. I like hanging out with the other drivers, but I don’t know how you ban motorhomes and force us to stay at the same hotel in places like Pocono (laughs). But it’s fun.”

I was wondering if you believe you have some sort of an edge, you know, especially with other drivers, because you race a lot, a lot of different series, a lot of different type of cars. This is a new facility for most NASCAR drivers….

“I don’t. I think I can see how that could be a topic, but no, I don’t feel that way.

Obviously, I was slow yesterday, so no, I don’t think it matters. I just think everybody in the Cup Series is really good, and, you know, although, yes, it’s our first time here on the real-life surface, everybody probably spent time in the simulator at some point over the last couple weeks, so you learn the corners, you learn the gearing, you learn enough to where you come here and get up to speed pretty quickly. So I felt like it didn’t take but three or four laps for everybody yesterday to kind of get to a steady pace. I think that just shows the level of talent and ability in the Cup Series.”

You referenced the podium celebration earlier. Is that something that you would like to see, potentially, for all Cup races, or is that something that’s just maybe the compromise of you doing it for road course races and leaving it as is for others? Is that something that intrigues you, or what’s your thoughts on that?

“I don’t know. You know, maybe just your crown jewels events would be a good start, but I’m not sure. You know, I come from dirt racing where the top three have to stop on the frontstretch every night and, you know, do your interview, which we do interviews on pit road and stuff, so that’s not way different.

But, yeah, although it stinks sometimes when you’re frustrated and you’ve got to force a smile, I think the fans appreciate seeing the top three drivers on the frontstretch, the photos and whatnot. You look at other forms of motorsports, and, yeah, the post-race podium celebration — like I look at Formula 1, you kind of celebrate the country that you’re from, too, playing the national anthem. But I just think that’s a nice added touch. So, yeah, I think there’s ways to look at it and make it kind of feel like our own. You know, we’re not completely copying other forms of motorsports. But, yeah, I think I heard Ross (Chastain) say it, but, like, it’s tough to run the top three in the Cup Series, so I think it should definitely be celebrated a little bit more. You know, second and third should be celebrated a little bit more than it is, not only for yourself and your team, but your partners and whatnot. So, again, I think there’s ways that NASCAR can look at making it have their own kind of touch and feel. But, yeah, I think we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. I thought the L.A. Clash thing was awesome, too. So, yeah, we’ve done it before. I think we can do it at other places.”

