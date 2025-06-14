CHEVROLET NCS: Shane van Gisbergen Puts Chevrolet on the Pole in Mexico City

NASCAR Cup Series

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Team Chevy Post-Qualifying Report

June 14, 2025

Shane van Gisbergen Puts Chevrolet on the Pole in Mexico City

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Shane van Gisbergen

3rd – Ross Chastain

5th – Michael McDowell

6th – Kyle Larson

8th – AJ Allmendinger

10th – Daniel Suarez

Gearing up for a history-making race in Mexico City, Shane van Gisbergen captured his first pole win of the 2025 season to lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250. Turning in a best lap of 93.904 seconds, at 132.776 mph, in his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, the qualifying effort delivered the 36-year-old Auckland, New Zealand, native his second career pole in NASCAR’s top division.

Chevrolet owns half of the pole wins this season in NASCAR’s top division, with Shane van Gisbergen giving the manufacturer its eighth pole award heading into the 16th points-paying race. The pole triumphs have come on now three different racetrack configurations, with the road course of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez being accompanied by one short-track pole win, as well as six on intermediate ovals.

The Bowtie brand’s speed prevailed in qualifying with Chevrolet drivers taking six of the top-10 starting positions for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever international points-paying race. Accompanying Shane van Gisbergen with strong qualifying efforts includes his Trackhouse Racing teammates, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, who piloted their Chevrolet-powered machines to third and 10th-place qualifying efforts, respectively. Spire Motorsports’ Michael McDowell qualified fifth, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson qualified eighth and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger qualified eighth to give four different Chevrolet organizations representation in the top-10 of the starting lineup.

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet – Pole Winner Quotes

Where were the improvements in your car today for qualifying?

“We made some big swings last night. Our No. 88 Safety Culture Chevrolet was a bit better. We had a lot more front grip, which is what I needed. But my laps were average.. like you’ll see everyone was beating me on the first-half of the lap, and then my lap gets good at the end. We had a lot of speed today, which is good. It’s been a great improvement. What a really cool achievement for us and a great start for tomorrow. I’m excited.. that’s really cool.”

What are the tough parts of this track, and how much of an advantage is it starting on the pole tomorrow and having that No. 1 pit stall?

“Yeah, going into turn one, it’s crazy. The brake zone there, there’s going to be a lot of action there tomorrow. And then looking after the brakes, there’s no air, so the brakes are really going to struggle. We struggled yesterday on the long run, but being out front, you’ll get the most air in there.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.