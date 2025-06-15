RCR NCS Race Recap: Mexico City

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet Team Slowed By On-Track Incident in Mexico City

Finish: 28th

Start: 21st

Points: 27th

“I’m proud of everyone in NASCAR for coming together to bring our sport to Mexico City. I just wish our Boot Barn Chevrolet team could have had a better end to the race weekend. We had some positives, such as finishing sixth in Stage 2 to earn stage points. We were just too tight for the majority of the race. Our RCR team kept fighting and put us in position to salvage a solid finish. Unfortunately, I got spun with less than 25 to go and we couldn’t make up any ground in the final stretch. That’s how these races go sometimes. We’ll take it and move on to Pocono.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Team Retire From Mexico City Race Early Following Lap Six Spin

Finish: 37th

Start: 11th

Points: 18th

“Frustrating day for everyone on the Lucas Oil Chevrolet team. We were racing in the rain to start the race. I went down into Turn 11 and got on the brakes pretty hard and everything was fine. Everything was comfortable. Our Chevy stopped really good, and I thought ‘okay, I can be a little bit more aggressive this time’. Getting back into Turn 1, I went to the 10 marker. If there is a 10 marker, it’s the bridge, and we’ve been going much further past the bridge all day on dries. So on wet tires, I figured it was going to be fine. As soon as I went to the brakes, it was just on ice and I was sliding. For about a second and a half, I was just trying to figure out which direction to go, and then I was like, ‘I’ve got to turn this thing around backwards because I’m going to nail some people’. I hate it for all those that were involved in my mishap, and I hate it for Lucas Oil, RCR, ECR, and all of the guys on the No. 8 team. Yesterday in qualifying, our Chevy was really good. It felt like we were going to be really sporty in the dry. I hate that the rain came. We’ll just have to fight for more points another week.” -Kyle Busch