CORVETTE RACING AT WATKINS GLEN: Six-Hour Sprint

Halfway point of IMSA season sees Corvettes in championship hunts

DETROIT (June 17, 2025) – Following extremely positive results at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s time for the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams in IMSA to take on an endurance race of their own this weekend in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Four Corvettes will be part of both GT classes at The Glen with 31 production-based cars part of the full 56-car entry for the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round of the summer. The goal is to deliver the Corvette Racing program its third victory in the Sahlen’s Six Hours and first since 2021.

Watkins Glen also serves as the third of five rounds in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup with the Corvette program already having a victory this year courtesy of GTD team AWA.

At Watkins Glen, points will be awarded at the three-hour mark as well as the race’s end. Entering the Six Hours, Chevrolet stands third in both the GTD PRO and GTD Manufacturers standings; a maximum of five points per segment are available at IMEC events.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (GTD PRO)

· No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims

· No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg

The Pratt Miller Corvette team has three victories at Watkins Glen including the Six Hours in 2014 and 2021. Of note, Antonio Garcia was part of all three victories and is a two-time pole-winner in the event. Garcia and Alexander Sims have three podiums in four races this year and sit second in the GTD PRO Drivers Championship. The duo were second at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the last GTD PRO round at Detroit.

Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg aim to make the podium for the first time this season after some bouts of hard luck earlier this year. The No. 4 Corvette duo has led in class at both Daytona and Sebring but in-race contact – particularly at Detroit – derailed their race-winning hopes. A year ago, Milner had to pit from the lead with one lap to go.

AWA (GTD)

· No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell, Orey Fidani, Lars Kern

The AWA squad contests its second long-distance race in as many weekends following a 10th-place showing in the LMGT3 class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Bell, Fidani and Kern finished seventh last year in GTD at Watkins Glen but ran in the GTD top-five ahead of a downpour that trapped the AWA Corvette – and many others – on-track with slick tires on. The solid run at Le Mans, where they ran as high as sixth in class, gives the team hope of adding a second race win to its count (the Rolex 24 to start the season) and a boost in the GTD Drivers and Teams championships for the full season and the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

DXDT Racing (GTD)

· No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood, Alec Udell, Salih Yoluc

DXDT’s endurance lineup reunites again with some solid momentum from the previous two sprint races on its side. Eastwood is coming off a third-place finish at Le Mans in one of TF Sport’s Corvettes, Alec Udell is driving the remaining sprint races with DXDT Racing, and Yoluc was part of a positive test at The Glen with DXDT Racing about a month ago.

DXDT Racing appeared on course for a podium finish and potentially a class win at Sebring with its three-driver endurance lineup before a late-race problem in the waning laps sidelined the Corvette.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22. The race will air live on NBC from noon to 3 p.m. with full streaming coverage on Peacock. IMSA Radio will air all on-track sessions at IMSA.com along XM 206, SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS

PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We are getting close to our first win of the season. Watkins Glen gives us a great chance to achieve it. The nature of the track should favor us in some ways. I feel like the Corvette – no matter the version of racecar – has always been very solid and fast at tracks like Watkins Glen. It’s one of the amazing tracks in America that we look forward to every year.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I would say we are optimistic going back to Watkins Glen. Antonio, myself and the No. 3 guys have been pretty consistent all season. We haven’t been able to win yet but we’ve been very close a couple of times. I’m hoping that the breakthrough comes at The Glen, which is one of my absolute favorite tracks in America. The flow of corners around there works so well in the Corvette, and I thoroughly enjoyed my experience in it last year. If we are to come through with a win, this would be a great time for it.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Watkins Glen this weekend. It’s a race that I’ve thought about a lot over the last year. We were fortunate to be in a position to win at the end due to all of the cautions but it still stung having to pit coming to the white flag for fuel. The Six Hours is a race that I’ve yet to win and is very much on my list of ones I very much would like to cross off. Our Corvette Z06 GT3.R has been quick all year but we still struggle to race well with others in the class with our power disadvantage. Watkins Glen allows for a bit of strategy and we’ll continue to use all of our tools to fight for the win.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: ‘Last year at Watkins we had some minor issues with the car, which we only found out after the weekend! So we are looking for some redemption and a better shot at it. Watkins Glen was not super successful for us, even though the car was good. But I do love the place so I cannot wait to go back and give it another try. It’s one of my favorite circuits in the States. Hopefully this time we can stay out the sort of trouble like we had at Detroit with some of the other cars. We need a clean race and we need a result finally. I think we deserve it.”

AWA PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “IMSA is always full of amazing circuits. We’re looking forward to getting back on that side of the pond where we know are very strong. I love driving around Watkins Glen. We felt like it was a little bit of a race that got away from us last year. Obviously the weather had an impact on the results and things. I’m ready to go back there. I feel like we’ve had the pace to podium in each race this year if not competing for wins. I think we can do the same this weekend.”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s pretty exciting going into this next stretch of races. Le Mans was pretty awesome for us and a lifetime achievement and dream for me. I really, really enjoy Watkins Glen. The car was great there last year and should be super-strong this year. We want to try for a good result to get back some ground in the GTD championship and in the Endurance Cup. I’m looking forward to it.”

LARS KERN, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s good to be in this car for as much time as you can. Le Mans was good to use in preparation for Watkins Glen this weekend. I had about a day-and-a-half at home to get ready to fly out. I’m looking forward to that challenge and being at the track. To me, this is very positive.”

DXDT RACING PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Driving Watkins Glen during testing, it is such a good track. I had never been there in a GT car before testing, only in a prototype. It was great. After I did my first run and the team plugged in my intercom, the first thing I said was what an unbelievable racetrack. It’s so fast, so flowing, such high-grip. It really suits the Corvette so well because it has such a good aero platform. It feels like a mini-prototype in some of these corners. I’m looking forward to it. We had a good run at Sebring. We were on for our first podium in IMSA before an issue just at the flag. The team have shown great performance in the last two sprint races. I hadn’t been with the team for a couple of months but I can see the steps they’ve made as they are still new to IMSA. It’s a great bunch of people and I’m looking forward to this a lot.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We had a good test at Watkins Glen a couple of weeks ago and got to work through some things that we had had some questions about as we’ve been going through the season. It was a positive test and a good time to work all the drivers through. I’m not exactly sure how we’re going to stack up in the class, but we’ve had a very competitive car over the last few races and have always been able to run up front. There’s been a little bad luck mixed in with a couple of executional items that we can clean up as well. If we can just get a little bit of fortune on our side, we’re poised for a really solid result. Watkins Glen is a track that Salih likes. Charlie and myself are our big fans of the track, so we’re excited to go there. It’s well-suited to the strength of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R; we really thrive in those kinds of high-speed flowing sections and I think we’re good over curbs and good over the bumps. It’s similar to Sebring in that way. We had a good car there, and I think we’ll have a good car at Watkins Glen.

﻿”I’m really excited with all the efforts that the DXDT crew are putting in with this program. On a personal note. I moved to the Charlotte area over the time from last race to this this race so I’ve been able to be a little bit more consistent in the shop and work on a few more of the driver things which I think will hopefully translate into some good synergies and good energy coming into the race. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

SALIH YOLUC, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We have a good opportunity to turn our luck around at Watkins Glen. The team had a very good test there and the Corvette appears to be a car that should be suited for the track. This is very different than the tracks I have raced so far this year – Daytona and Sebring – so I am looking forward to this challenge. I think we definitely can contend for a podium finish here if not more.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Klaus Bachler/Laurin Heinrich – 1298 Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia – 1287 Mike Rockenfeller/Sebastian Priaulx – 1243 Albert Costa – 1190 Christopher Mies/Fredereic Vervisch – 1149 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner – 1062

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 77 AO Racing – 1298 No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 1287 No. 64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 1243 No. 81 DragonSpeed – 1190 No. 65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 1149 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 1062

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Ford – 1339 Porsche – 1322 Chevrolet – 968 BMW – 1256 Ferrari – 1237

GTD Drivers Standings

Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 1372 Jack Hawksworth/Parker Thompson – 1248 Adam Adelson/Elliott Skeer – 1166 Casper Stevenson – 1105 Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 1078 Matthew Bell/Orey Fidani – 987 Alec Udell – 624

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Windward Racing – 1372 No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing – 1248 No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 1166 No. 27 Heart of Racing Team – 1105 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 1078 No. 13 AWA – 987 No. 36 DXDT Racing – 807

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 1404 Lexus – 1309 Porsche – 1305 Ferrari – 1208 Aston Martin – 1186 Chevrolet – 1152

CORVETTE RACING AT WATKINS GLEN: By the Numbers

2: Wins at Watkins Glen International in 2021 for Antonio Garcia: the Sahlen’s Six Hours and the WeatherTech 240 in consecutive weeks with Jordan Taylor

2: Wins and pole positions in the Sahlen’s Six Hours for Antonio Garcia. He won GTLM in 2014 and 2021 and was the GTLM pole-sitter in 2019 and 2021

3: Victories at Watkins Glen for Corvette Racing since its debut there in 2014: 2014 and 2021 Sahlen’s Six Hours, and 2021 WeatherTech 240

6: Consecutive podium finishes for Antonio Garcia at Watkins Glen from 2017-2021

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

18: Victories for Chevrolet in the Sahlen’s Six Hours, ranking second among all manufacturers

30: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

70: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ben Green in GT World Challenge Asia for Johor Motorsports Racing at Mandalika (Indonesia)

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

144: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 12 in GT World Challenge America and two GT World Challenge Asia

11,016.00: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries in 11 previous trips to Watkins Glen.

434,174.84: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon… and then some!

Corvette Racing at Watkins Glen (wins in bold)

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GTLM (Team’s first race at Watkins Glen)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM (Ret., Accident)

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 7th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GTLM (Garcia pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 8th in GTLM (Accident on first lap)

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 1st in GTLM (Garcia pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 4th in GTLM (Tandy fastest race lap)

2021* – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 1st in GTLM (Taylor pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 2nd in GTLM

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 6th in GTD PRO

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 3rd in GTD PRO

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims – 3rd in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg – 7th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 7th in GTD

Two-hour, 40-minute sprint race

