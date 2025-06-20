Fueled by Virtual Energy, Magnus Racing Returns to Watkins Glen

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (June 20, 2025) – Following a pause from competition after January’s 63rd running of The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Magnus Racing is proud to announce their return to competition during this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. Long held as a sentimental favorite for Team Owner John Potter, this weekend holds special significance thanks to the launching of the team’s newest partner, Virtual Energy.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome such a well embraced partner with Virtual Energy,” stated Potter. “Virtual Energy has been the talk of the paddock all year, so we’re thrilled to carry their colors. When we’d paused the program in January we knew we wanted to return, but just couldn’t identify when everything would align to make it happen. With our new program we feel a new sense of, dare I say, energy to the team.”

Taking on a new look for the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Magnus will adopt a new black and pink color scheme to adopt their new partner, hopefully providing an electricity to the program that goes beyond virtual.

Continuing dual roles as both team owner and driver, Potter will be joined by long-time Magnus endurance driver Spencer Pumpelly, as well as team newcomer Marco Sorenson. A winner at some of the world’s biggest endurance races including Daytona and Le Mans, Sorenson joins the team as not only an Aston Martin factory-supplied driver, but equally important he is the team’s third Marco, joining alumni Marco Seefried and Marco Mapelli.

As the track where John Potter made his professional racing debut, victory at The Six Hours of the Glen remains the most elusive accomplishment of his career, with hopes that the addition of Sorenson and Pumpelly, a two-time winner of the event, will finally bring success.

Practice begins this Friday, June 20, with the classic six-hour event taking place on Sunday, June 22. For fans in the US, the broadcast will be available on NBC from 12PM-3PM ET during the first three hours, with the final three hours exclusively on Peacock. For international viewers, the race can be found at IMSA.TV or IMSA’s YouTube.