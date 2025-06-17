Darlington Raceway to roll out 75 Greatest Moments campaign ahead of 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (June 17, 2025) – Darlington Raceway announced today that in celebration of the venue’s 75th anniversary, the track will be unveiling and highlighting the 75 greatest moments to have taken place at The Lady in Black. The campaign will be showcasing the legacy, culture, and evolution of the track “Too Tough to Tame,” while engaging fans across digital, social, and at-track experiences in the lead-up to the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500, Aug. 31.

“Standing as one of the most historic sites in our sport, it’s essential we acknowledge and commemorate the key moments that have made Darlington Raceway the landmark it is,” said Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris. “We’re excited to honor our 75th Anniversary and recognize the greatest moments as we approach our crown jewel event in the Cook Out Southern 500.”

The 75 greatest moments from NASCAR’s original superspeedway will be revealed as “eras” in chronological order as opposed to a countdown list, beginning this week with crucial moments in the track’s infancy. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite all-time moments from the track that will be spotlighted prior to the Labor Day race weekend. The rollout will occur over a 10-week period and take place across Darlington Raceway’s X, Facebook, and Instagram pages as well as at darlingtonraceway.com/75Moments.

The campaign comes off the heels of Darlington Raceway’s 75th Anniversary display unveiling at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. In honor of The Lady in Black’s rich history, the NASCAR Hall of Fame curated and developed an exhibit with four cases, 24 artifacts with photos and 25 standalone timeline photos. A total of 28 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees are named in the exhibit script, underscoring Darlington’s importance in the landscape of stock car racing.

Darlington Raceway’s 75th Anniversary season continues at high-speed Aug. 30-31 during Labor Day Weekend. Racing begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, as the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs get underway as the series’ top 10 drivers will vie for a win in the Sober or Slammer 200 that punches their ticket into the Round of 8. And then on Sunday, Aug. 31 the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will open their playoffs with the Cook Out Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events and the culmination of Darlington Raceway’s 75th Anniversary celebration.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets while supplies last at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

