Top Used Car Breakdowns 2025: Which Cars Are Most Often Facing Problems

Every car owner and buyer wishes to gain a reliable vehicle. The Indy Auto Man car dealership specialists analyzed market data for the first five months of 2025 and identified the top 10 most frequent breakdowns Indiana drivers face.

Engine (ICE)

The engine leads in the breakdown rating, remaining one of the most expensive parts to repair. Its main problems are coking failures in the electronic control system and wear of the timing chain. Most often, malfunctions occur in small-capacity turbocharged engines (1.2-1.6 l TSI / TFSI) of European brands Volkswagen, AUDI, and some generations of Korean SUVs (the Hyundai Tucson, the Kia Sportage). Separately, it is worth noting the increased oil consumption of some Japanese brands (Subaru and Nissan).

Radiator (cooling and air conditioning)

Mechanical damage and corrosion are the most common causes of radiator breakdowns. Cars with low ground clearance and large radiators are especially at risk. This applies to crossovers of all brands.

Water pump

Seal leakage and seizure are malfunctions that are more susceptible to engines with a timing belt drive. Volkswagen Group cars (1.4/1.6 TSI, TDI), GM (1.4/1.6 Turbo), and Nissan (HR/MR series) are particularly susceptible. Many modern engines are subject to premature wear.

Power steering/EPS

Problems with the power steering are typically associated with the pump or rack. In cars with electric power steering (EPS), issues most often arise due to sensor or motor failures. At the same time, among cars with PS, older models and budget SUVs (the Nissan Pathfinder) usually break down. In the segment of vehicles with EPS, compact city cars (the VW Polo, the Hyundai Elantra, and the Kia Rio) suffer most frequently.

Cylinder head

Burnt gaskets and deformation are common concerns in cars with turbocharged engines. Typically, this refers to Volkswagen Group, BMW, and Mercedes autos, as well as Korean sports models such as the Kia Stinger and the Hyundai Sonata N-Line. High temperatures, which the engines cannot withstand, are the main cause of malfunctions.

Automatic transmission

Automatic transmissions are prone to electronic failures. This problem primarily affects premium cars with 8-9-speed automatic transmissions, such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as Korean and Japanese crossovers equipped with traditional 6-8-speed gearboxes, including the Kia Sorento and Toyota RAV4. Robotic DCT on some Ford and Volkswagen models is also susceptible to these malfunctions.

Continuous variable transmission (CVT)

Wear of cones and belts, as well as overheating, are the most common causes of breakdowns in Japanese brands, such as Nissan Rogue, Toyota Corolla/Rav4, Subaru Forester, and some Audi models with a chain variator.

Stages of breakdowns

All faults can be classified based on the age of the car and divided into three stages characterized by typical problems:

1-2 years . At this stage, the most common “childhood diseases” of electronics are malfunctions of the generator, automatic transmission sensors, or EPS. Factory assembly defects, such as leaking radiators and pumps, are also possible. These problems are relevant to all brands but are especially noticeable in new models and after restyling.

. At this stage, the most common “childhood diseases” of electronics are malfunctions of the generator, automatic transmission sensors, or EPS. Factory assembly defects, such as leaking radiators and pumps, are also possible. These problems are relevant to all brands but are especially noticeable in new models and after restyling. 2-4 years . At this time, problems with engine components, such as the pump and timing chains, come to the fore. There may also be issues with transmission, particularly in vehicles with complex power systems, for example, in European turbo engines or Japanese CVTs.

. At this time, problems with engine components, such as the pump and timing chains, come to the fore. There may also be issues with transmission, particularly in vehicles with complex power systems, for example, in European turbo engines or Japanese CVTs. 4+ years. After reaching the age of four years, problems with the cylinder head tend to increase, especially in turbocharged engines. Manual transmissions and starters can also fail due to wear and tear of materials. These risks increase in cars with high city mileage or frequent off-road driving.

How to extend the car’s life

Owners of European brands, especially with turbocharged engines, need to regularly conduct in-depth engine diagnostics (check compression, oil condition, control system errors), as well as scan the automatic transmission and check the pump and radiators for leaks.

Owners of Japanese and Korean cars, especially with CVTs, should pay attention to noise and jolts in the gearbox. It is also necessary to check the generator.

American cars with manual transmission should be checked for synchronizer noise, the condition of the power steering, starter, and suspension, as well as the quality of tightening of key components.

Chinese cars often suffer from paintwork defects and are susceptible to corrosion. Ideally, it is necessary to carry out anti-corrosion treatment and regularly inspect the body, as well as check all electronic systems and the tightness of the cooling and air conditioning systems.

Taking care of your car, knowing its weak points, and servicing regularly will help you detect any malfunction in time and fix it at an early stage, saving a lot of money.