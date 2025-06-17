TOP FUEL’S TORRENCE EYES CONSISTENCY, HOT STREAK AT AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS

DINWIDDIE, Va. (June 16, 2025) – Steve Torrence and his Top Fuel team showcased championship potential just more than a week ago in Bristol, as the four-time world champion picked up his first win in nearly a year.

Heading into this weekend’s fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, Torrence would like to think it’s the start of a strong run that was on display when he won four straight world titles from 2018-2021.

Consistency in the world of 12,000-horsepower, 330-plus mph Top Fuel dragsters is always a difficult matter, but Torrence hopes his team has regained its championship touch in his Capco Contractors dragster. There’s previous success in Virginia – including back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019 – and the four-time champ is eager to keep pushing forward during a busy June, this time during a thrilling two-day race weekend at VMP.

“We’ve had a lot of success,” Torrence said. “You may take that for granted, but it does put it into perspective that this is much more difficult than what it seems from the outside, especially cars that are winning 4-5 races or more. It shows the hard work that goes into it, but you also need some breaks along the way. The last couple years the car has been inconsistent and I’ve been inconsistent as a driver. It seems like the weekends I was good, the car was not, and the weekend the car was good, I was not. It all has to come together.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Richmond during the two-day event. This year’s event, which is the ninth of 20 races during the 2025 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, will be broadcast on FOX broadcast network and FS1, including eliminations coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, June 22.

For the second straight year, the trek to VMP features a unique two-day race format in the professional classes, with fans getting an incredible chance to see three qualifying sessions from the 330-mph, 12,000-horsepower nitro machines on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

Torrence will also compete in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty specialty race, which takes place during the final two qualifying sessions on Saturday. He’ll take on points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart in a Bristol semifinal rematch, while the other matchup features Justin Ashley and Shawn Langdon, who is second in points.

As thrilling as winning his first race of 2025 was, Torrence was just as excited with the team getting to make four laps on Sunday. The team has picked up steam – minus a first-round loss in Epping – and could make another big move in Richmond.

To do so, he’ll also have to get past Kalitta, Epping winner Brittany Force, Clay Millican, reigning world champ Antron Brown and Josh Hart, but Torrence believes his team is moving in the right direction, with consistent runs again the name of the game this weekend in Richmond.

“We’ve changed a lot of stuff and are working at it very diligently, but you need to have laps,” Torrence said. “You need more information and the more information that backs up and solidifies what you thought, you can make changes more accordingly. If this thing goes out and goes 3.63 one lap, and you set the world on fire, and you don’t make it down the track the other three runs, you really didn’t accomplish anything. So, consistency is a major key to be successful.”

Prock, the reigning Funny Car champion, won his first Virginia NHRA Nationals over Bob Tasca III. Prock currently leads the points in 2025, while John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman also has two wins this year. The loaded field also includes four-time world champ Matt Hagan, three-time champ Ron Capps and J.R. Todd.

Herrera, the two-time reigning champion, once again leads the Pro Stock Motorcycle points. He has two wins on the season and currently leads six-time champion Matt Smith. Other riders to watch will be Bristol winner Richard Gadson, Smith’s wife, Angie, as well as Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson and Jianna Evaristo.

Along with action in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also enjoy racing in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle, providing a full weekend of non-stop entertainment.

Race fans aged 21 and older will have the chance to enjoy American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer – at the facility while taking in the incredible action on the track. Andy Ross, Chairman and CEO of American Rebel Beer and singer-songwriter, will also provide entertainment with a concert with his band during the jam-packed event.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Richmond race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying roars into action with three rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, leading into a can’t-miss raceday with eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 2 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals, visit nhra.evenue.net/list/RV. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

