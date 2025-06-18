FUNNY CAR VETERAN RON CAPPS RETURNS TO RICHMOND WITH MOMENTUM ON HIS SIDE

DINWIDDIE, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Three-time Funny Car champion Ron Capps snapped a 33-race winless streak when he won two weeks ago in Bristol. Capps and the rest of the stars of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series return to racing this weekend at the fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park for another weekend of action-packed racing.

Capps wheeled his 12,000-horsepower NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car to the winner’s circle for the first time since 2023 two weeks ago in Bristol, providing a much-needed boost to the team. Capps hopes the win the carry some momentum into Richmond as the summer heats up for NHRA teams.

The stop in Richmond is the third event in a busy four-race June, meaning Capps could be rolling at an ideal time in the loaded Funny Car ranks.

“Coming off a win like we did at Bristol where we saw conditions change so rapidly, it always goes back to me bragging about the NAPA team with (crew chief) Dean “Guido” Antonelli and being able to adapt quickly,” Capps said.

“Coming up to an event that has all three qualifying runs on Saturday and then the race on Sunday, it’s looking like it’s going to be a great show for the fans. And one thing about the VMP facility, when they redid the track, they really did it right. It’s one of the best track surfaces on tour and with the conditions we’re expecting to see this weekend, it’s going to test every team. We feel great, but you can never count anything out with the Funny Car class with it being as tough as it is right now.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Richmond during the two-day event. This year’s event, which is the ninth of 20 races during the 2025 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, will be broadcast on FOX broadcast network and FS1, including eliminations coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, June 22.

This weekend’s American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals will give teams a unique challenge with its two-day format featuring three qualifying sessions on Saturday and race day on Sunday. Also scheduled for the weekend will be the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty. With his win in Bristol, Capps will rematch with semifinalist Dave Richards while Bristol runner-up Paul Lee will take on Daniel Wilkerson.

Sweeping the weekend won’t be easy, as the Funny Car class continues to be a highly competitive class with six different winners earning race wins through eight races.

Leading the points is reigning Funny Car world champion Prock. However, he suffered back-to-back first round loses in Epping and Bristol. Phoenix winner Paul Lee sits second in points while Prock’s John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman is third after his two wins this season. Others to watch will be Epping winner J.R. Todd, as well as four-time champion and Virigina native Matt Hagan.

“We’ve talked time and time again about this point in the season, where we’ve got a lot of races back-to-back, it’s hot out, hotter track temperatures, trickier conditions for the drivers and crew chiefs to navigate,” Capps said. “With our upcoming race this weekend in Richmond, it’s looking like it’s going to be very warm and that bodes well for our team.”

Former Top Fuel champion Kalitta won his second American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals last season over his teammate Shawn Langdon. The Kalitta Motorsports teammates have dominated the Mission #2Fast2Tasty this season, winning six of the seven Challenges this season. The other winner was motorsports legend and points leader Tony Stewart, thanks to his two wins on the season.

Herrera, the two-time reigning champion, once again leads the Pro Stock Motorcycle points. He has two wins on the season and currently leads six-time champion Matt Smith. Other riders to watch will be Bristol winner Richard Gadson, Smith’s wife, Angie, as well as Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson and Jianna Evaristo.

Along with action in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also enjoy racing in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle, providing a full weekend of non-stop entertainment.

Race fans aged 21 and older will have the chance to enjoy American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer – at the facility while taking in the incredible action on the track. Andy Ross, Chairman and CEO of American Rebel Beer and singer-songwriter, will also provide entertainment with a concert with his band during the jam-packed event.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Richmond race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying roars into action with three rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, leading into a can’t-miss raceday with eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 2 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals, visit nhra.evenue.net/list/RV. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a product of American Rebel Beverage, LLC; a wholly owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB). Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. For more information about launch events and availability follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer or visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.