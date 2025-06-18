HFT Advance | Pocono

Pocono Event Info:

Date: Sunday, June 22

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Format: 160 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 30-95-160

TV: Prime

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:45 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads north to Pocono Raceway for the 17th points race of the season as ‘The Tricky Triangle’ hosts its lone race date on the calendar.

This weekend marks the fourth of five races in the “Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation,” a new in-season Ford tournament within the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sheldon Creed leads the tournament after four races with 112 points, followed by teammate Sam Mayer (97), Harrison Burton (70), Ryan Sieg (57) & Kyle Sieg (25).

Mayer holds the third-best average finish (11.1) of full-time Xfinity drivers this season, behind Austin Hill (10.1) and Justin Allgaier (10.9).

Cole Custer recorded his best finish of the season last weekend in Mexico City (8th), and best Cup Series result since Bristol of 2022 (8th).

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Pocono (Cup)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his eighth Cup start at Pocono this weekend, where he has a 23.3 average finish. His best finish came in 2020 when he crossed the line in P16.

His best start was fifth in 2020, when NASCAR inverted the field after race one of a doubleheader, and he boasts a 26.4 average starting position.

Custer has also made six NXS starts at Pocono, where he has found victory lane twice in 2019 and 2024.

Creed at Pocono (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: 1 (2024)

Creed is set to make his fourth Xfinity start at Pocono on Saturday, where he has a pair of top-5 finishes. He finished P4 last season after leading seven laps, and came home in fifth in 2022.

He started on the pole last season, one of three in his career, and carries an average starting position of 3.3 into this weekend.

Mayer at Pocono (Xfinity)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his fifth Xfinity start at Pocono this weekend, coming off a 10th-place finish in last season’s race. He recorded a runner-up result in 2023, and was P6 in 2022.

He has started inside the top 10 once, a P8 start in 2023, and has an average starting position of 13.0.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 16 races this season with 204 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 7th, 00: 8th): Mayer sits seventh in the Xfinity points standings with 487 total points on the season, behind the six winners, while Creed is in eighth place with 415 points heading into Pocono this Saturday.