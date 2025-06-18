RFK Advance | Pocono

Pocono Event Info:

Date: Sunday, June 22

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Format: 160 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 30-95-160

TV: Prime

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:45 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads north to Pocono Raceway for the 17th points race of the season as ‘The Tricky Triangle’ hosts its lone race date on the calendar.

Jack Roush has four Pocono wins all-time, while the three-turn track stands as one of Brad Keselowski’s best (former winner in 2011). Pocono was also the site of Chris Buescher’s first victory in the Cup Series, way back in 2016 in one of his first seasons in Cup.

Chris Buescher recorded his second top-10 finish on a road course this season in Mexico City, along with Circuit of the Americas back in March (7th).

Ryan Preece has won a stage in both road-course races this year, the only Cup Series driver to do so this season.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Esperion

In its continued effort to promote heart health, RFK Racing partner Esperion will host a one-mile Wellness Walk at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21, following the conclusion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Chris Buescher will lead the walk, which will take place on the front stretch and pit road, and is accessible to all fans, including those in the grandstands and the infield.

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Scott 1000

Keselowski at Pocono

Starts: 27

Wins: 1 (2011)

Top-10s: 16

Poles: 1 (2016)

Keselowski enters the weekend in line for his 28th Cup start at Pocono. He carries a 10.8 average finish, his second-best of any track on the circuit.

Most recently he finished seventh a season ago, and 16th in 2023. Overall, he has 16 top 10s, 11 of which were in the top five, with one win at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in 2011.

Keselowski has led laps in 15 different Cup races in Pocono, including a race-best 95 in 2014 when he ran second. That marked one of four P2 finishes at the track, with the other runner-up results coming in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Keselowski has finished top 10 in six of the last nine Pocono races, and in 12 of the last 16.

He has one pole all-time (2016) with an average starting position of 12.0 and 11 starts inside the top 10.

Outside of Cup action, Keselowski made one start each in the Xfinity and Truck Series, winning the 2017 Xfinity race in the No. 22.

Buescher at Pocono

Starts: 15

Wins: 1 (2016)

Top-10s: 2

Poles: 1 (2021)

Pocono marks the site of Buescher’s first-ever Cup win, which came in 2016 while driving at Front Row Motorsports. After weather played a factor with 133 laps completed, NASCAR red-flagged and ultimately called the race early, giving Buescher his first-career victory in NASCAR’s top series.

Overall, at Pocono, Buescher has two top 10s in 15 starts with an average result of 20.0. He finished 11th a season ago.

Buescher’s average qualifying effort stands at 19.4 with two career top-10 starting spots – including the pole in 2021 when NASCAR inverted the field after race one of a doubleheader, and in 2022 when he qualified fifth.

Buescher also made four ARCA starts at Pocono in 2011-12, recording one runner-up finish followed by a third-place run and two fifth-place finishes.

Preece at Pocono

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: 1 (2020)

Preece is set for his ninth Cup start at Pocono this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of eighth at the track in 2021.

He holds a 25.5 average starting position at Pocono, including the pole in 2020 when NASCAR inverted the field after race one of a doubleheader.

Preece has also made two NXS starts, two NCTS starts, and two ARCA starts at Pocono, including a runner-up finish in the Truck Series in 2022.

RFK Historically at Pocono

Cup Wins: 4 (Carl Edwards, 2005, 2008); Kurt Busch (2005); Greg Biffle (2010)

It’s Tricky, it’s Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky): RFK has run 224 Cup races at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ dating back to 1988. An RFK Ford has visited victory lane on four occasions in the Cup series, with the first coming in 2005 with Carl Edwards. Kurt Busch followed with a win in the July race of that same year, one of his three victories for Jack Roush in 2005. Three years later, Edwards found winners circle again in 2008, and Greg Biffle carded the organization’s most recent win at the 2.5-mile track back in 2010.

Runner-Up: RFK has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, RFK has finished first or second 17 times at the triangular track.

Tale of the Tape: Overall RFK has 74 top-10 and 45 top-five results at Pocono along with three poles and the four wins. Mark Martin earned back-to-back poles in 1990 and 1991, before capturing his third in 1996.

RFK Pocono Wins

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Biffle Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Mexico City: Buescher 10th, Preece 15th, & Keselowski 25th.

Points Standings (17: 16th, 60: 17th, 6: 32nd): Buescher sits 19 points above his teammate Preece for the final playoff spot. Keselowski is in 32nd after a 25th-place finish in Mexico City.