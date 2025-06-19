Berry, eero Team Seek Right Combination for the ‘Tricky Triangle’

Pocono Raceway’s unique 2.5-mile layout has earned its nickname — “Tricky Triangle” — thanks to its three distinctly different turns that challenge even the most experienced drivers and teams.

For Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse team, the focus this weekend is on dialing in a setup that finds the right balance across all three corners to be a contender in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400.

“Each corner at Pocono is so different,” Berry said. “Turn Three is probably the most difficult since it leads onto the long straightaway, and getting off there strong can make a big difference – getting your car turned well enough to have good drive off and carry speed down the straight is important. But you can’t give up too much in the other corners either.”

Staying up front throughout the race is probably more important at Pocono than at most other tracks on the Cup Series circuit.

“Track position is key,” Berry said. “Being up front and staying up front really matters, not just for clean air, but to avoid trouble. It’s a place where strategy and execution both have to be spot on.”

The Wood Brothers have a strong history at Pocono, having earned three Cup Series victories at the Pennsylvania track — David Pearson in 1975, Neil Bonnett in 1980 and Ryan Blaney in 2017.

On-track action for the Great American Getaway 400 begins Saturday with practice at 12:35 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:45 p.m. ET. The 160-lap, 400-mile main event will go green shortly after 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Stage breaks scheduled for Laps 30 and 95. Coverage will air all weekend on Prime Video.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.