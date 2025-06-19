Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Pocono

Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 22, 2025

2.5-Mile Tri-Oval

2 PM ET

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 17 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 36th (Mexico City)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Pocono Races 16 382 17 Wins 3 32 0 Poles 1 22 1 Top 5 9 128 5 Top 10 11 193 9 Laps Led 851 10,107 158 Stage Wins 8 70 5 Average Finish 12.8 14.0 11.6

So far in 2025, Kyle Larson leads all NASCAR Cup Series drivers with nine top-five finishes, two more than the rest of the field.

Larson’s career average finish of 11.6 is fourth best among active drivers at Pocono Raceway. His five stage wins at the 2.5-mile tri-oval are the most all-time. Since the start of the 2021 season, Larson has led 57 laps at Pocono, ranking fourth.

With 158 laps led, Pocono ranks second among tracks where Larson has led the most laps without a win behind only Atlanta Motor Speedway (452). Larson has recorded nine top-10 finishes at Pocono, his most at any track without a victory.

Larson has 16 wins in the Next Gen era, four more than the second-place driver, Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron (12).

On speedways larger than 2 miles, Larson has six wins, 22 top fives and 37 top-10 finishes.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 3rd (Mexico City)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 4th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Pocono Races 16 338 15 Wins 0 19 1 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 4 108 4 Top 10 8 179 10 Laps Led 95 5,621 67 Stage Wins 0 38 1 Average Finish 11.2 12.8 13.5

Following his third-place run in Mexico City last weekend, Chase Elliott is now fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 104 markers behind leader and teammate William Byron.

Elliott has scored more points at Pocono Raceway in the Next Gen era than any other driver (123). His current streak of three top-10 finishes at the Tricky Triangle ranks second.

This weekend, Elliott will take on double duty at Pocono, getting behind the wheel of the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday in addition to driving the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet in Sunday’s Cup event.

In two Xfinity Series starts at Pocono, the 29-year-old driver has two top-three finishes.

The 2020 Cup Series champion is the only driver to finish top 20 in all 16 races this season. He’s completed all but one lap through 16 events. His average finish of 11.2 ranks third.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 9th (Mexico City)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Pocono Races 16 268 11 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 2 Top 5 7 61 3 Top 10 10 114 6 Laps Led 769 3,747 130 Stage Wins 7 30 1 Average Finish 10.4 14.9 9.4

William Byron is having a career season in 2025, leading the NASCAR Cup Series driver points standings for 13 out of 16 weeks, including presently by 67 markers. His current advantage is the largest of the season and the second-largest gap through 16 races during the stage racing era. He has also collected 604 points, the most by a driver through 16 races in the Next Gen era.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has led laps in 13 races this season, the most races with a lap led by any driver. All told, Byron has been in front of the field for 769 circuits, second only to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. In addition, Byron has completed 99.91% of laps run – tied for the second most.

So far in 2025, the driver of the No. 24 leads the field with an average starting position of 9.3, an average running position of 9.2, and an average finish of 10.4.

At Pocono Raceway, Byron has an average finish of 9.36, best all time by a driver with more than two starts.

Since the start of 2021, the 27-year-old driver has led 95 laps at the Tricky Triangle, second most by a driver in that span.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 4th (Mexico City)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 12th

No. 48 Ally Best Friends Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Pocono Races 16 341 15 Wins 0 8 1 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 3 43 3 Top 10 8 104 5 Laps Led 110 1,478 34 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 19.3 19.4 17.3

Alex Bowman’s fourth-place showing in the inaugural Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City on Sunday marked his best result since a runner-up finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.

Bowman sits 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, 22 points above the playoff cutline.

In 15 career starts at Pocono Raceway, Bowman has one win (2021), three top-five finishes, five top 10s, 34 laps led and an average finish of 17.3.

With two, Bowman is one of three drivers with multiple pole positions this season (William Byron, Chase Briscoe).

The Tucson, Arizona, native has led 110 laps this season and has been out front in eight races, tied for fifth most.

Best Friends Animal Society, Bowman, and Ally Racing have teamed up in effort to try to #SaveThemAll. Alex and Ally have committed a $4,800 donation split between Best Friends Animal Society and a local rescue/shelter partner for each race during the season. If Bowman wins, the local rescue/shelter partner will get $10,000. For this weekend’s Pocono Raceway event, the shelter partner is Paws Along the River Humane Society in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports



2025 All-Time Pocono Races 15 1,396 79 Wins 4 316* 19* Poles 5** 258* 14* Top 5 21* 1,300* 78* Top 10 34* 2,221* 140* Laps Led 1,824* 84,136* 3,456* Stage Wins 15* 130 5



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Hendrick Motorsports has led 42% of all laps raced through 16 NASCAR Cup Series events this season. Its 1,825 circuits paced are the third most through a season’s first 16 races in company history.

The organization’s 15 combined stage wins are the most ever through 16 races in a season.

Hendrick Motorsports has finished in the top five in every Cup event this season, the only team to do so. Dating to last year, the organization has posted at least one top-five finish in 24 consecutive races, matching its longest streak ever.

The team’s engines have powered 14 pole positions and 14 race wins across all NASCAR national series in 2025, including four points-paying Cup victories and one in the exhibition Clash.

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway as the all-time leader in wins (19), poles (14), top-five finishes (78), top 10s (140) and laps led (3,456). The company has claimed two of the last five races at the Tricky Triangle.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on going to Pocono Raceway: “Looking to rebound from a rough day at Mexico City. The No. 5 team brought a fast car for us, we were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. We have had some strong runs at Pocono and Hendrick (Motorsports) always brings fast cars to Pocono. I am hopeful we can put our HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy in Victory Lane on Sunday.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on Pocono Raceway: “I like Pocono. I’ve always enjoyed going up there. It’s unique. Something different. It does have some similarities to Indy (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) in ways. It’s a fun place to go. I enjoy the racetrack. It’s just not the norm. Anytime we go to places that kind of set themselves apart from other tracks, I think, is always an enjoyable thing to do.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on Pocono Raceway: “We’re always good at Pocono. That brings comfort. We put extra work into preparing for Mexico, so I think this weekend is more, ‘business as usual.’ We know what works and we can just execute like normal.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Pocono Raceway: “Pocono’s a cool place. It’s super unique with how different each corner is, and it really keeps you on your toes. I feel like our team’s been building some momentum lately, and we’d love to keep that going this weekend. Just need to execute and hopefully have a solid day.”