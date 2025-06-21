RCR NXS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Show Speed and Earn Runner-Up Finish at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 10th

Points: 4th

“I’m very proud of our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team. First off, I’m happy for Connor (Zilisch) and the No. 88 team. Finishing second bums me out, but I’m still trying to be grateful for the situation. We had a fast car and were in a position to win. I feel like I let my guys down, but I’m proud of the effort. We’re all brothers on this race team, and we really want to do well for each other. It was a great day overall, so nothing to hang our heads about. At the end, Connor and I both drove into the corner way, way too deep. I knew he was going to try to get to my left rear free on entry, and I tried to drive him hard, but couldn’t paint the line. I probably should have put more value on just being accurate to my line, but then we were just playing games down the frontstretch. I’m interested to see how far we drove into the corner. I couldn’t quite finish the corner, and he had enough grip to finish it. I wish I had a couple more laps. I’m happy with RCR for building fast cars and ECR for the power. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going. We have a rough couple of weeks, but our team is capable of winning, and we’ll keep ticking away.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Sustain Damage in Multi-Vehicle Wreck at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 35th

Start: 14th

Points: 2nd

“Not the result we wanted with our Global Industrial Chevrolet. It wasn’t a fun one for our team, so we will put this one behind us and shift our focus to Atlanta next week. The top line was extremely slick on the initial start, and as the cycles were put on the tires, our balance got tighter and tighter. I had to over slow to turn in the corner. Chad (Haney, crew chief) and the guys made a big swing at it, and we were hopeful that it would free up. Unfortunately, shortly after that pit stop, we were involved in a crash and had significant damage to our car. From that point on, we were simply making the most of our day and grinding it out. The No. 21 team doesn’t give up and we showed that again today.” -Austin Hill