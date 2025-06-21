THREE-PEAT: POCONO RACEWAY SELLS OUT NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Last three Cup Series races have produced the largest crowds at “The Tricky Triangle” since 2010.

Tickets still available for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 race.

LONG POND, Pa. (June 20, 2025) – Pocono Raceway has sold out The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM NASCAR Cup Series race for the third consecutive year, track officials announced in advance of Sunday’s event.

The three sellouts have produced the largest crowds at “The Tricky Triangle” since 2010 and Sunday’s Cup Series race will exceed the previous marks as a result of a camping expansion. The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM (2 p.m. ET, TV: Amazon Prime, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM) sold out all frontstretch seating, premium seating, suites, infield camping and the grandstand camping area. It also is the fifth consecutive year that the entire infield camping inventory has been sold out.

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM has attracted fans from 50 states and 13 international countries.

“A massive thank you to all of our fans, partners and elected officials for supporting Pocono Raceway and NASCAR,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our team is honored to deliver a sold-out Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM and can’t wait to see who hoists our cherished Eagle Trophy in front of this tremendous crowd.”

Fans still intent on attending Sunday’s race may be able to purchase resale tickets through SeatGeek, the Official Secondary Marketplace of Paciolan. Tickets are still available for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (3:30 p.m.).

For additional information about The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

