Fans among the sellout crowd cheer at the start of last year’s Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. Photo credit: Pocono Raceway.

THREE-PEAT: POCONO RACEWAY SELLS OUT NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

  • Last three Cup Series races have produced the largest crowds at “The Tricky Triangle” since 2010.
  • Tickets still available for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 race.

LONG POND, Pa. (June 20, 2025) – Pocono Raceway has sold out The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM NASCAR Cup Series race for the third consecutive year, track officials announced in advance of Sunday’s event.

The three sellouts have produced the largest crowds at “The Tricky Triangle” since 2010 and Sunday’s Cup Series race will exceed the previous marks as a result of a camping expansion. The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM (2 p.m. ET, TV: Amazon Prime, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM) sold out all frontstretch seating, premium seating, suites, infield camping and the grandstand camping area. It also is the fifth consecutive year that the entire infield camping inventory has been sold out.

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM has attracted fans from 50 states and 13 international countries.

“A massive thank you to all of our fans, partners and elected officials for supporting Pocono Raceway and NASCAR,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our team is honored to deliver a sold-out Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM and can’t wait to see who hoists our cherished Eagle Trophy in front of this tremendous crowd.”

Fans still intent on attending Sunday’s race may be able to purchase resale tickets through SeatGeek, the Official Secondary Marketplace of Paciolan. Tickets are still available for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (3:30 p.m.).

For additional information about The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

