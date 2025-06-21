RIGGS WINS NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES MILLERTECH BATTERY 200

Featured HeadlineNASCAR Track NewsTruck Series PR
  • Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports earns his first career NCTS pole earlier in the day en route to his first win of the season.
  • TRICON Garage’s Tanner Gray matches career-best performance by finishing second.

LONG POND, Pa. (June 20, 2025) – Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs converted his first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series pole into his first victory of the season in Friday’s MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway.

Riggs, driving the No. 34 Bare Knuckle Brawl Ford, took advantage of a cut tire and scrape with the wall by defending race champion Corey Heim of TRICON Garage to secure his third career victory. Riggs took control on Lap 61 of 80 and went on to a 3.64-second margin of victory over runner-up Tanner Gray of TRICON Garage. Click HERE for the full results.

“That thing was bad fast, especially that last run right there,” Riggs said. “I am on cloud nine right now. This is not one I had circled (on my calendar). Last year, we wrecked in practice, didn’t qualify and ran around dead-last all day, and today we were the best, so man, this is amazing.”

It was somewhat amazing that Heim did not wind up in Victory Lane for the second year in a row. He was dominant until his mishap, leading three times for a race-high 48 of the first 60 laps. He was able to return to the race, but finished 23rd.

On the ensuing restart, the leader Riggs started on the inside and Cup Series regular Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports on the outside. Hocevar cleared for the lead entering Turn 1, but was black flagged for jumping the restart. Hocevar was then forced to come to pit road to serve his restart violation penalty and handed the lead back to Riggs. Hocevar would go on to finish 13th.

With Heim and Hocevar out of the way, Riggs took command of the race and quickly opened up a 1.124-second advantage over Gray. Riggs would lead the final 20 laps and was never threatened.

The runner-up, Toyota-powered performance by Gray matched his career-best finish while Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt finished third. Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones, driving for TRICON Garage, took fourth and Daniel Hemric of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing was fifth.

“We hadn’t been able to put together any solid races as of lately, so to have a solid day like that is refreshing,” Gray said. “In the past I’ve struggled here. We just haven’t been able to put races together, so it feels good to be able to do that today. It’s refreshing to have a good run, but at the same time it’s tough because we have to win to get into the playoffs and we were one spot away from it there. All in all I’m proud of everybody, but really wanted to be one spot better.”

The weekend will feature a NASCAR national series race each day, with the Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 up next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The weekend culminates with the sold-out Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

For ticket information and news on the NASCAR race weekend, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 14
Race Results for the MillerTech Battery 200 – Friday, June 20, 2025
Pocono Raceway – Long Pond, PA – 2.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 80 Laps – 200. Miles

FinStNoDriverS1S2S3PtsStatus
1134Layne Riggs13059Running
2515Tanner Gray05041Running
3245Kaden Honeycutt26048Running
491Brandon Jones(i)7000Running
51919Daniel Hemric00032Running
61281Connor Mosack #310040Running
71538Chandler Smith80033Running
81352Stewart Friesen60034Running
91698Ty Majeski00028Running
10871Rajah Caruth00027Running
11617Giovanni Ruggiero #00026Running
121766Luke Baldwin00025Running
1347Carson Hocevar(i)0200Running
142491Jack Wood00023Running
15107Patrick Emerling00022Running
16777Andres Perez De Lara49030Running
17149Grant Enfinger00020Running
183499Ben Rhodes108023Running
192733Frankie Muniz #00018Running
202142Matt Mills00017Running
21232Nathan Byrd00016Running
22295Toni Breidinger #00015Running
23311Corey Heim01024Running
242869Tyler Tomassi(i)0000Running
252676Spencer Boyd00012Running
261818Tyler Ankrum97017Running
272088Matt Crafton00010Running
281113Jake Garcia54022Running
293526Dawson Sutton #0008DVP
303322Clayton Green0007Accident
312244Conner Jones0006Accident
323074Dawson Cram(i)0000Clutch
33252Cody Dennison0004Accident
34316Norm Benning0003Too Slow
353228Bryan Dauzat0002Too Slow

