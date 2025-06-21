RIGGS WINS NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES MILLERTECH BATTERY 200

Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports earns his first career NCTS pole earlier in the day en route to his first win of the season.

TRICON Garage’s Tanner Gray matches career-best performance by finishing second.

LONG POND, Pa. (June 20, 2025) – Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs converted his first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series pole into his first victory of the season in Friday’s MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway.

Riggs, driving the No. 34 Bare Knuckle Brawl Ford, took advantage of a cut tire and scrape with the wall by defending race champion Corey Heim of TRICON Garage to secure his third career victory. Riggs took control on Lap 61 of 80 and went on to a 3.64-second margin of victory over runner-up Tanner Gray of TRICON Garage. Click HERE for the full results.

“That thing was bad fast, especially that last run right there,” Riggs said. “I am on cloud nine right now. This is not one I had circled (on my calendar). Last year, we wrecked in practice, didn’t qualify and ran around dead-last all day, and today we were the best, so man, this is amazing.”

It was somewhat amazing that Heim did not wind up in Victory Lane for the second year in a row. He was dominant until his mishap, leading three times for a race-high 48 of the first 60 laps. He was able to return to the race, but finished 23rd.

On the ensuing restart, the leader Riggs started on the inside and Cup Series regular Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports on the outside. Hocevar cleared for the lead entering Turn 1, but was black flagged for jumping the restart. Hocevar was then forced to come to pit road to serve his restart violation penalty and handed the lead back to Riggs. Hocevar would go on to finish 13th.

With Heim and Hocevar out of the way, Riggs took command of the race and quickly opened up a 1.124-second advantage over Gray. Riggs would lead the final 20 laps and was never threatened.

The runner-up, Toyota-powered performance by Gray matched his career-best finish while Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt finished third. Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones, driving for TRICON Garage, took fourth and Daniel Hemric of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing was fifth.

“We hadn’t been able to put together any solid races as of lately, so to have a solid day like that is refreshing,” Gray said. “In the past I’ve struggled here. We just haven’t been able to put races together, so it feels good to be able to do that today. It’s refreshing to have a good run, but at the same time it’s tough because we have to win to get into the playoffs and we were one spot away from it there. All in all I’m proud of everybody, but really wanted to be one spot better.”

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 14

Race Results for the MillerTech Battery 200 – Friday, June 20, 2025

Pocono Raceway – Long Pond, PA – 2.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 80 Laps – 200. Miles