NASCAR HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE KURT BUSCH NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE GREAT AMERICAN GETAWAY 400 PRESENTED BY VISITPA.COM

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to serve as Honorary Starter for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

LONG POND, Pa. (June 20, 2025) – Kurt Busch, a member of the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, has been named the Grand Marshal for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Busch will deliver the official command for the drivers to start their engines in his role while Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will serve as the Honorary Starter and wave the green flag to commence The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Amazon Prime, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM).

“We’re honored to celebrate Kurt’s Hall-of-Fame career with our fans during The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.com race weekend,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Pocono Raceway is proud to be a small part of that illustrious career with Kurt being a three-time race winner and two-time polesitter at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’”

The 46-year-old Busch culminated a stellar NASCAR career with the May 20 announcement that he, along with Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick, would make up the 2026 Hall of Fame class. The induction ceremony will take place in Charlotte, N.C. on Jan. 23, 2026.

Over a 23-year Cup Series career, Busch recorded 34 victories, including the 2017 Daytona 500, 28 pole positions and earned the 2004 championship. He also posted at least four wins in all three NASCAR national series (Cup, Xfinity, CRAFTSMAN Truck); was named the 2014 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year after finishing sixth in the historic open-wheel race; and competed in the NHRA as just the fourth driver to transition from NASCAR to the drag racing series.

Busch also was a three-time winner (2005, ’07, ’16) and two-time polesitter (2005, ’11) at Pocono Raceway. He amassed 21 top-10 finishes, including 14 among the top five, in 41 career starts at “The Tricky Triangle.”

In addition to the Grand Marshal position, Busch will be honored by Pocono Raceway with “TY KURT” painted on the start/finish line and the Mattioli Foundation donating $10,000 to Vet Tix in his honor.

Pocono Raceway will play host to a NASCAR national series race each day, beginning with Friday’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at 5 p.m. ET (TV: FS1). That race will be followed by the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 Xfinity Series race Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (TV: The CW). The weekend culminates with The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM Cup Series race Sunday at 2 p.m. (TV: Amazon Prime).

In celebration of The Great American Getaway 400, Visit PA will host additional fan-focused experiences all weekend long at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR fans can explore an interactive Fan Zone featuring giveaways, games, and the ultimate summer thrill – UTV rides around the infield campground. Fans will also have a chance to win tickets to iconic Pennsylvania attractions including Hersheypark, Kalahari Resorts, and more.

As part of Visit PA’s commitment to giving back, the organization donated its race-day sponsorship ticket package to Pennsylvania veterans, welcoming 125 service members to enjoy the race.

“The Great American Getaway is all about the perfect summer road trip, so I can’t think of a better backdrop for Visit PA than Pocono Raceway – or a better Grand Marshal than Kurt Busch to come and cheer on the drivers at the ‘Tricky Triangle,’” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of Tourism.

For more information on the NASCAR weekend or to purchase tickets, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

