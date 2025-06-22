PROCK, LANGDON & HERRERA FIND WINS IN HEAT AT AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS

FC’s Prock wins second straight at VMP

Langdon races to TF triumph

Herrera goes back-to-back at VMP in PSM

DINWIDDIE, Va. (June 22, 2025) – Funny Car points leader and reigning world champion Austin Prock won for the second straight year at Virginia Motorsports Park on Sunday, defeating John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman in the final round of the fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia Nationals.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the ninth of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

In the final round, Prock went 4.061-seconds at 318.02 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS Funny Car, holding off Beckman at the finish line and picking up his third win of the season. Prock defeated Cruz Pedregon, Bob Tasca III and J.R. Todd to advance to the final round en route to his 15th career victory. Prock and team delivered a strong performance and it came at an ideal time after the reigning champ lost in the first round at the past two races.

It was also an emotional win for Prock, as the matchup between JFR teammates took place a year after legendary Funny Car driver John Force was involved in a massive crash at Virginia Motorsports Park. Prock won on that trying weekend a year ago and was thrilled to hand another trophy to Force with his boss in attendance on Sunday.

“A lot of emotion for sure. Getting to win last year, that was huge and being able to take the Wally to John as a team, that’s what we wanted to do again today, and I’m happy that we could go back-to-back and get the job done for him,” Prock said. “The trophy’s going home with him. I might have to hide it in his suitcase or something. He won’t take it off my hand, but it’s definitely going back with him.

“He does so much for me, and he’s given me an opportunity in a lifetime to live my dream, so to win for him again today and be able to celebrate his health and have him back out at the racetrack and doing good and getting better every day means a lot for our team and all our partners and even NHRA. This sport is not the same without John Force. We’re very blessed to have him at the racetrack.”

Beckman moved back to second in points, reaching the finals for the third time this season and 75th time in his career after round wins against Jim Campbell, Paul Lee and Daniel Wilkerson. Prock leads his teammate by 60 points heading to the halfway mark of the season.

In Top Fuel, Shawn Langdon finished the job this year at Virginia Motorsports Park, taking his third win of 2025 with a run of 3.940 at 319.67 in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air Careers dragster to get past Justin Ashley in the final round. Langdon advanced to the finals last year at VMP against teammate Doug Kalitta, but he enjoyed a different result in 2025, claiming his 22nd career victory.

To reach the finals, Langdon got past Cam Ferre, Dan Mercier and points leader Tony Stewart in a huge semifinal matchup. Stewart went red, handing the victory to Langdon and he closed out a stellar weekend with the victory. A year after advancing to seven final rounds but only winning twice, Langdon is the first Top Fuel driver in 2025 to get three wins, showing standout closing ability in what he hopes is another championship season.

The former world champ also closed the gap on points leader Stewart, as Langdon is now only 31 points behind Stewart heading to Norwalk next weekend.

“In qualifying, we kind of knew what we’re going to be in for on Sunday, so we really tried to get the car to where we felt comfortable with it on a hot surface,” Langdon said. “We know this track is probably the smoothest track that we have on tour, but there’s not a whole lot you can really do when it’s 145-plus-degree track.

“[Racing points leader Tony Stewart], you can’t lose in that situation and put yourself in a bigger hole. So, I mean, it was tough. I believe that was his first red light ever and I was doing the same thing on the other side. It was just my foot was coming back and his was going down. It was a long tree, high adrenaline, you know, lot of heat, and it’s just a tough situation.”

Ashley reached the final round for the fourth time in the past five races, defeating Doug Foley, Steve Torrence and Kalitta. He moved to third in points.

Gaige Herrera had to chase down Angie Smith in the finals in Pro Stock Motorcycle, but the points leader won for the second straight year at Virginia Motorsports Park with a run of 6.826 at 198.79 in the final round on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. Smith left first on the back-to-back world champion, going 6.853 at 196.76, but Herrera had just enough to get past her at the finish line.

It gives Herrera his third win of the season and 24 in his career, with all of those coming since the start of the 2023 season. He continues to impress at every turn, defeating Ron Tornow, Steve Johnson and No. 1 qualifier Brayden Davis to reach the final round. The qualifying dominance hasn’t been there as of late, with Davis claiming the top spot at the last two races, but Herrera remains in control on raceday, stretching his points lead to 100 points over Matt Smith.

“I almost fumbled there in the final with my light,” Herrera said. “A 150-degree track is just insane but NHRA did a phenomenal job and Andrew [Hines, crew chief] had my bike consistent all day. Angie had a fast bike and I had a little doubt when I looked over before 1,000 foot and I saw her and thought ‘This is a little too close’ because the Buells always have the mph. So when I looked over, I saw I was actually pulling away from her (and) that was a good feeling.

“I’m having a lot of fun. Racing is all about competition, and that’s what I love, it’s what drives me and pushes me to do better than I can. I want to say I’m nervous racing Brayden and he always says he’s nervous racing me, just because of all this good success I’ve had.”

Smith reached the final round for the first time this season and 10th time in her career after defeating Dystany Spurlock, Matt Smith and Richard Gadson.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action June 26-29 with the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

NHRA Agate from Dinwiddie, Va.

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Final finish order (1-16) at the Fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. The race is the ninth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Clay Millican; 6.

Steve Torrence; 7. Dan Mercier; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Brittany Force; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Smax Smith.

FUNNY CAR:

Austin Prock; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Daniel Wilkerson; 5. Hunter Green; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Chad Green; 10. Spencer Hyde; 11. Matt Hagan; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Dave Richards; 14. Buddy Hull; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Gaige Herrera; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Richard Gadson; 4. Brayden Davis; 5. Matt Smith; 6. Steve Johnson; 7. Ryan Oehler; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Ron Tornow; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Jianna Evaristo; 14. Dystany Spurlock; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. John Hall.

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Sunday’s final results from the Fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. The race is the ninth of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Shawn Langdon, 3.940 seconds, 319.67 mph def. Justin Ashley, 4.167 seconds, 227.92 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.061, 318.02 def. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 4.071, 305.42.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.826, 198.79 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.853, 196.76.

Competition Eliminator — Jay Schonberger, Olds Cutlass, 7.928, 169.15 def. Mark Moreland, Chevy Camaro, 9.345, 147.37.

Super Stock — Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 9.724, 132.06 def. Bryan Worner, Camaro, 9.935, 128.92.

Stock Eliminator — Steve Foley, Chevy Camaro, 9.906, 133.45 def. Greg Rowe, Pontiac Trans Am, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — Corey Manuel, Dragster, 10.835, 89.57 def. Lauren Freer, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas — JJ Brock, Chevy Camaro, 9.913, 157.85 def. Ricky Hall, Camaro, 9.872, 139.13.

Top Dragster — Tommy Muller, Dragster, 7.053, 187.55 def. Anthony Bertozzi, Dragster, 7.225, 180.24.

Pro Modified — JR Gray, Chevy Camaro, 5.787, 251.49 def. Dmitry Samorukov, Chevy Corvette, Broke.

Top Fuel Motorcycle — Larry McBride, Custom, 4.986, 232.67 def. Bob Malloy, American, 6.709, 111.69.

Factory X — Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 7.037, 194.13 def. Jesse Alexandra, Camaro, 7.038, 197.57.

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Final round-by-round results from the Fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, the ninth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Justin Ashley, 3.934, 315.93 def. Doug Foley, 3.999, 259.71; Shawn Langdon, 3.905, 322.11 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.070, 293.09; Dan Mercier, 3.951, 304.12 def. Shawn Reed, 3.934, 321.19; Tony Stewart, 3.872, 318.99 def. Brittany Force, 3.938, 319.14; Clay Millican, 4.155, 224.92 def. Smax Smith, Foul – Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.920, 321.12 def. Josh Hart, 4.041, 304.94; Doug Kalitta, 3.877, 326.87 def. Antron Brown, 3.933, 302.41;

QUARTERFINALS — Ashley, 3.925, 317.64 def. Torrence, 4.568, 175.96; Langdon, 3.952, 319.52 def. Mercier, 12.443, 55.03; Kalitta, 3.882, 326.00 def. Millican, 4.014, 276.46; Stewart, 11.465, 68.75 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS — Langdon, 6.350, 108.73 def. Stewart, Foul – Red Light; Ashley, 4.422,

266.69 def. Kalitta, 5.856, 143.76;

FINAL — Langdon, 3.940, 319.67 def. Ashley, 4.167, 227.92.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.062, 319.67 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.157, 305.36; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 4.115, 307.86 def. Buddy Hull, Dodge Charger, 4.171, 294.56; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 4.009, 319.82 def. Jim Campbell, Mustang, 5.317, 144.94; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.996, 323.66 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.127, 298.27; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.032, 321.81 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.047, 317.57; Hunter Green, Charger, 4.064, 295.08 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.088, 321.12; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.055, 319.14 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.073, 309.06; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.050, 304.74 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.660, 179.80;

QUARTERFINALS — Todd, 4.075, 313.66 def. H. Green, 4.151, 296.18; Prock, No Time Recorded def. Tasca III, DQ’ed CL; Beckman, 4.334, 236.26 def. Lee, 10.268, 69.38; Wilkerson, 4.063, 316.45 def. Capps, 10.668, 63.91;

SEMIFINALS — Prock, 4.115, 310.77 def. Todd, 5.342, 211.76; Beckman, 4.113, 315.64 def. Wilkerson, 6.677, 145.64;

FINAL — Prock, 4.061, 318.02 def. Beckman, 4.071, 305.42.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Ryan Oehler, 6.911, 196.07 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.945, 192.41; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.853, 196.30 def. Dystany Spurlock, Buell, 6.990, 192.17; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.857, 197.77 def. Hector Arana Jr, 6.897, 194.86; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.880, 194.38 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.993, 193.90; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.790, 199.14 def. Ron Tornow, 6.925, 196.50; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 9.639, 84.38 def. John Hall, Broke; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.791, 199.20 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.835, 197.91 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.929, 193.88;

QUARTERFINALS — Gadson, 6.887, 197.42 def. Bostick, 7.115, 191.08; Davis, 6.898, 195.73 def. Oehler, 6.962, 193.07; A. Smith, 6.818, 197.94 def. M. Smith, 6.850, 198.20; Herrera, 6.813, 199.73 def. Johnson, 6.936, 195.76;

SEMIFINALS — A. Smith, 6.854, 197.19 def. Gadson, 6.879, 197.25; Herrera, 6.818, 199.11 def. Davis, 9.567, 90.82;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.826, 198.79 def. A. Smith, 6.853, 196.76.

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Point standings (top 10) following the Fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, the ninth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Tony Stewart, 771; 2. Shawn Langdon, 740; 3. Justin Ashley, 630; 4. Doug Kalitta, 608; 5. Antron Brown, 591; 6. Brittany Force, 531; 7. Steve Torrence, 513; 8. Clay Millican, 445; 9. Josh Hart, 399; 10. Shawn Reed, 366.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 716; 2. Jack Beckman, 656; 3. Paul Lee, 617; 4. Ron Capps, 550; 5. Matt Hagan, 521; 6. J.R. Todd, 498; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 474; 8. Chad Green, 414; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 396; 10. Bob Tasca III, 392.

Pro Stock Motorcycle