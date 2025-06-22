CHEVROLET IN NHRA AT RICHMOND: VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS EVENT RECAP & QUOTES

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS

VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK

NORTH DINWIDDIE, VIRGINIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

JUNE 22, 2025

AUSTIN PROCK SCORES THIRD WIN OF 2025, CONTINUES TO LEAD FUNNY CAR POINT STANDINGS

Prock Wins in Virginia for Second Straight Year, Beats Teammate Beckman in Final

Notes:

Austin Prock qualified No. 2 in his Cornwell Tools John Force Racing (JFR) Chevrolet, going 4.004 at 320.36.

Prock defeated Cruz Pedregon (Rd1), Bob Tasca III (Rd 2) and JR Todd (Rd 3) to meet up with teammate Jack Beckman in the finals

Prock scored his third victory of the season in running a 4.061 at 318.02 versus Beckman’s 4.071 at 305.42

Brittany Force qualified No. 1 in her Chevrolet Accessories Top Fuel Dragster, but fell in round 1.

Jack Beckman behind the wheel of the Peak Performance JFR Chevrolet Funny Car qualified No. 1 on Saturday, his third No. 1 qualifying effort of the 2025 season.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING: “We went through hell last year. There was a lot of uncertainty, and we had no idea which way all these events were going to go. We’re so blessed to have him back out here at the racetrack, healthy. And to win back-to-back for him, this trophy is definitely going to him as well. We battled through adversity here last year racing for him and this year obviously we wanted to win for him. We battled a lot of tough track conditions. A lot of people were struggling here, and my team just kept their heads

to the grindstone and got the job done. I had a feeling we were going to come in here and prove why we’re the points leaders and we did exactly that. We raced smart, we raced competitively, and I finally got my stuff together behind the wheel. Really proud of this win. I can’t wait to get back and see my family, see John Force, and celebrate big tonight.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK PERFORMANCE CHEVY SS FUNNY CAR: “So I said our goal is to qualify on the opposite side of the ladder of the Cornwell car and race them which means it’s a final round; and we did all of that. History will make it seem like this was scripted but the reality is, it was a miserably hot weekend. My hats off to the Cornwell Car, and my hats off to the PEAK squad. Everybody did everything through a nasty 102-degree heat index day to get those two cars into the final round and put on a great show for the fans. We were actually ahead by four-thousandths of a second before we

started spinning the tires. And that is not a would’ve, could’ve, should’ve. The Cornwell team did a better job than the PEAK team today. The PEAK team has got a car that will run in the heat and were going to be running in the heat for the next couple of months. Can’t wait for next weekend.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CHEVROLET DRAGSTER: “Tough weekend here in Virginia for our Chevrolet Accessories team. It’s difficult returning to this track after everything that happened last season. But overall to be able to come back with my dad is a very positive note. We qualified No. 1 which is outstanding for this team. We made two solid passes in the heat on Saturday and unfortunately, we just got out run first round against Tony Stewart. But again, we’re learning things every weekend, especially on these hot racetracks. We’ll pack up and go to Norwalk sporting our Chevrolet colors once again and try and fight for a win there.”

UP NEXT:

The 11th round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series takes place June 26th to June 29th, 2025 at The Summit Racing Equipment Raceway Park in Norwalk, Ohio. The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals finals can be seen on Sunday, June 29th starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv (subscription), streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

