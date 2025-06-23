JORDAN TAYLOR TO RACE SPIRE MOTORSPORTS NO. 7 CHEVROLET SILVERADO AT LIME ROCK PARK

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2025) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced internationally-accomplished road racer Jordan Taylor will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ LiUNA 150 at Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park. Gainbridge will serve as the team’s primary sponsor for the inaugural event.

Taylor, a four-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion and 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner, will make his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start with Spire Motorsports when the division returns to road-course racing in the heart of Connecticut’s scenic Northwest Hills.

The Orlando, Fla., native, brings a decorated road-racing pedigree to the No. 7 team and will look to parlay that into a strong result at the 1.53-mile, seven-turn venue.

“I’m eager to join Spire Motorsports for the LiUNA 150,” said Taylor. “I have spoken with a few members of the team for a few years now, so it’s great things have finally come together. I know it’s going to be tough jumping into the series mid-season, but I know I am joining one of the top teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Our Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado will for sure be competitive, I just hope I can adapt to the truck quickly on the short weekend. Lime Rock Park is a track I know really well, but obviously all my experience around there is in much different types of cars, so I’m looking forward to the new challenge.”

Taylor currently competes full-time for Wayne Taylor Racing in the No. 40 Cadillac V-Series.R GTP entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series, where he and his co-drivers earned a podium finish in the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona and went on to capture victory at the 2024 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The 34-year-old is a four-time IMSA WeatherTech champion, with titles in both the Prototype (2013, 2017) and GTLM (2020, 2021) categories. Taylor owns overall victories in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2017, 2019), 12 Hours of Sebring (2017, 2024) and Petit Le Mans (2014, 2018), along with a class win in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2015).

With his polished road-racing resume and crossover experience in NASCAR, Taylor has a feel for the sanctioning body’s heavier machines. He made his NASCAR debut in 2023, earning a single Cup Series start at Circuit of the Americas and competed in Xfinity Series events at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“Jordan Taylor’s body of work speaks for itself,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “His accomplishments at the global level are more than impressive so we’re obviously thrilled to have Jordan drive our No. 7 Gainbridge Chevy Silverado this weekend at Lime Rock Park. This is also a great opportunity to connect with our friends at Wayne Taylor Racing and shine a bit of a spotlight on the TWG Motorsports family. There is no doubt Wayne and Jordan set a very high standard when it comes to road racing and can only help us be better. Expectations are high and, collectively, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park will be televised live on FOX Saturday, June 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 15th of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Gainbridge …

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Ind. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.