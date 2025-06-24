NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: LIME ROCK PARK

Event: LiUNA! 150 (100 laps / 147.8 miles)

Round: 15 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Lime Rock Park

Location: Lakeville, Connecticut

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 1:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

New Venue Vibes: This weekend’s LiUNA! 150 will be the inaugural running of a NASCAR national series race at Lime Rock Park. It will also be the first Truck Series race held in the state of Connecticut, expanding the series’ reach.

Niece Motorsports Road Course Stats: Niece drivers have made a total of 42 starts on six different road courses (Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Circuit Of The Americas, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Watkins Glen International, Daytona International Speedway, and Sonoma Raceway). The team has won two pole awards (Carson Hocevar – Sonoma, 2022 & Ross Chastain – COTA, 2023) and have earned three top-fives and nine top-10 finishes.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Mills’ Lime Rock Stats: Matt Mills will make his first-career start in any series at Lime Rock Park on Saturday.

Mills’ NASCAR Road Course Stats: Mills has raced on two road courses in a truck; first at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2023 and later at the Circuit Of The Americas in 2024. He picked up his best result at Mid-Ohio, finishing 22nd. In seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts, Mills’ best effort was a 19th-place finish at the Daytona road course in 2021.

Shiplett’s Lime Rock Stats: Mike Shiplett will call his first race in any series at Lime Rock Park on Saturday.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra, who will serve as his anchor partners for the entire 25-race season.

Recapping Pocono: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team brought home a 20th-place finish at Pocono Raceway. Mills found it difficult to make up track position as he was mired in traffic, and picked up some slight damage in a mid-race incident. The J.F. Electric team made repairs and kept Mills on track to finish the race inside the top-20.

Points Rundown: Mills remains 19th in the points standings heading into the 15th race of the year. The driver currently is 10 points behind Jack Wood in 18th and has a 13-point lead over Dawson Sutton in 20th. With four races left to run in the regular season, Mills is 159 points below the Playoffs cutline.

Quoting Mills: It’s been a while since you’ve raced a road course, so have you done any special work to prepare for Lime Rock & Watkins Glen?

“Between running on the simulator and working in the Wise Program, it’s been extremely helpful having those resources to be able to go over everything. Obviously, iRacing too has been helpful in getting in as many laps as we can in different vehicles since we don’t really know what to expect in the trucks. I feel like Niece Motorsports has been a pretty solid team on the road courses the past few years, so having that notebook to build off of will be great. I think specifically for this weekend, the name of the game is going to be survival. We need to qualify well and get what we can without being too greedy.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Josh Bilicki | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Bilicki Joins the Team: NASCAR veteran, Josh Bilicki, will make his debut with Niece Motorsports on Saturday. Bilicki, who has competed in over 225+ starts in the top-three national series, is an accomplished road course racer in other disciplines. He is slated to compete in one other race for the team at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in October.

Bilicki’s Lime Rock Stats: Josh Bilicki will make his first-career start in any series at Lime Rock Park on Saturday. He has driven the track several times before in track days / testing with other series, but has never raced here before.

Bilicki’s NASCAR Road Course Stats: Bilicki has only made one other road course start in a truck, which came at Sonoma Raceway in 2022. In NXS competition, Bilicki has competed on 10 different road courses (Road America, Watkins Glen, Mid-Ohio, Charlotte ROVAL, Indianapolis RC, Daytona RC, COTA, Portland, Chicago, and Mexico City), earning three top-10 finishes in total. He has also raced in several Cup Series events at different venues.

Rogers’ Lime Rock Stats: Wally Rogers will call his first race in any series at Lime Rock Park on Saturday.

On the Truck: Bilicki’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions and Lemons Of Love.

Recapping Pocono: Conner Jones and the No. 44 team were forced out in an early Pocono exit due to a crash on lap 47. After starting 22nd, Jones was moving forward before getting collected, but the damage proved to be too severe to continue. He was credited with a 31st-place finish in his second outing with the team.

Owner Points Rundown: Following Jones’ crash in Pocono, the No. 44 team dropped to 17th in owner points. Heading into Lime Rock, the team is currently 12 points behind TRICON Garage’s No. 15 entry in 16th and 35 points ahead of ThorSport Racing’s No. 88 entry.

Quoting Bilicki: You’ve made some laps around here before, so how do you expect this weekend’s race to play out?

“Lime Rock is a track I’ve been to, but never raced at before. So, I feel good going into the track. There’s been a lot of sim work here, and it almost feels like it’s a backwards short track where you’re turning right. There’s only one left-hand corner here, but it’s really tight. I think the lap times are going to be under a minute. I think there’s going to be attrition, with guys using their bumpers because it’s such a tight track. Hopefully, we can qualify up front and stay there out of the mess all day and bring home a good result for the No. 44 team.”

About Trim-Tex: Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions, a world recognized manufacturer of drywall corner bead and accessories, is no stranger to the motorsports industry. Along with their CEO, Joe Koenig, Trim-Tex has been involved in the motorsports industry as a sponsor, team owner, and a competitor for nearly three decades.

About Lemons of Love: Lemons of Love is a nonprofit organization that delivers care packages to individuals undergoing cancer treatment to provide comfort and support. Each package is thoughtfully filled with items that help ease the side effects of chemotherapy and remind recipients they’re not alone. In addition to care packages, Lemons of Love offers free programs and resources to build community and spread hope.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Honeycutt’s Lime Rock Stats: Kaden Honeycutt will make his first-career start in any series at Lime Rock Park on Saturday.

Honeycutt’s NASCAR Road Course Stats: Honeycutt has only competed in one prior road course race in a truck, which came at the Circuit Of The Americas in 2023. In his lone NASCAR road course race, he finished 15th.

Gould’s Lime Rock Stats: Phil Gould will call his first race in any series at Lime Rock Park on Saturday.

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from DQS Solutions & Staffing, who will serve as his anchor partner for the majority of the season.

Living Life: There have been lots of reasons to celebrate in the Honeycutt household. On Monday, Kaden celebrated his 22nd birthday, and in just a few weeks, he and fiancée, Jessica, will get married before the series’ next outing in Indianapolis.

Recapping Pocono: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team matched their season-best showing with an impressive third-place finish. Honeycutt started off strong on the front row, and maintained track position through the first stage. With stage finishes of second and sixth, Honeycutt nabbed a total of 15 extra points on the day.

Points Rundown: Honeycutt’s third-place finish in Pocono vaulted him up to sixth-place in the championship points standings, up two positions from the previous week. Entering Lime Rock, he is five points behind Grant Enfinger in fifth, and 15 points ahead of Tyler Ankrum in seventh. The driver is currently ninth in the Playoffs standings with a 45-point advantage over the cutline.

Quoting Honeycutt: You don’t have a ton of road course experience, so what have you been doing to get acclimated to this type of racing?

“Thanks to Chevrolet, Scott Speed, and Josh Wise, I’ve been getting some help on the simulator. We’ve been going over Lime Rock and some characteristics there to see what we can do to be successful there. It’s all right-hand turns except for turn two, so we’ll be running right for 100 laps. I think it will be a very interesting race to see, and it looks like the track is pretty narrow. Passing zones will be pretty small, and I think everyone should unload pretty fast because of how simple the track layout is. Once we get through practice to see what kind of speed we have, I’ll dive into finding out what I can do to be better. You can always go faster on road courses, so it’s all about maximizing. But, the big thing is to stay on the track, and that should lead to a good day. We don’t have really big expectations, so hopefully we can exceed those and be fast.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

