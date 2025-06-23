TOP LINER Partners with Thomas Annunziata in Historic NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Lime Rock Park

Lakeville, CONNECTICUT – June 23, 2025 – TOP LINER, a leading innovator in spray on truck bedliners, proudly announces a partnership with rising star Thomas Annunziata in the No. 07 Spire Motorsports TOP LINER Chevrolet Silverado for the LIUNA 150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park on June 28, 2025. This landmark event marks the first time a modern NASCAR national touring series will race at the iconic Connecticut road course. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is known for fierce competition and pure entertainment, combining short tracks, super speedways, and road courses, making Annunziata’s participation the perfect stage for TOP LINER to highlight the brand with a stunning new livery and design on the Chevrolet Silverado. The race will be broadcast live on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.

“Thomas drove for us in the Trans Am car and was on pace immediately,” said Claudio Burtin, Owner at TOP LINER and Team Principal at Burtin Racing. “He showed some unique car control. We look forward to mixing it up with the truck regulars and more to come!”

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, the young phenomenon Annunziata who is just 20 years old has already made big waves in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, winning the first two races of the 2025 championship at Sebring and Road Atlanta. TOP LINER is also a principal partner of the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro in the topflight TA Class driven by Adam Andretti, who currently holds second place in the Trans Am national championship, further solidifying the brand’s presence in competitive racing. Annunziata’s debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lime Rock Park is a golden opportunity to demonstrate his versatility and compete against the best in stock-car style, purpose-built race trucks on a challenging 1.5-mile road course.

“Getting an opportunity to drive for Claudio Burtin is an honour,” stated Thomas Annunziata. “His unwavering commitment to being the best is not only demonstrated in his racing efforts but also in the spray-in bedliner space. He was the founder and chemist behind both LINE-X and Bullet Liner, but his new formulation called TOP LINER is his best product yet. They even have a hand spray version for all the DIY-ers out there. A cool fun fact is Claudio had sponsored Travis Kvapil in the 2004 craftsman truck series with his former bedliner company, and I drove and won for Travis in the CPLM series last year.”

Lime Rock Park, nestled in the scenic northwest corner of Connecticut, is a historic motorsport venue built in 1956 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009. As the nation’s third oldest continuously operating road racing facility, behind Road America and Willow Springs, the track—owned by former race car driver Skip Barber—offers a unique natural-terrain layout that promises intense, action-packed racing. The LIUNA 150 will be one of only three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races aired on FOX’s premier broadcast network in 2025, alongside Homestead-Miami Speedway and Michigan International Speedway, with remaining races on FS1. This historic live broadcast on a major over-the-air network amplifies Lime Rock Park’s reputation as a premier motorsport destination.

“Having the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series live on FOX is a game-changer for Lime Rock Park,” said Jamie Kistner, Chief Marketing Officer of Lime Rock Park. “The interest in this event has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to showcase the Park’s unique road course to millions of viewers nationwide.” Fans unable to attend can tune in via MRN Radio or SiriusXM, ensuring broad access to this milestone event.

The weekend also features the ARCA Menards Series debut at Lime Rock Park, broadcast live on FS2 on June 28, adding to the excitement. Tickets for this historic NASCAR weekend and other 2025 events at Lime Rock Park are available now at www.limerock.com/tickets. Join TOP LINER and Spire Motorsports in cheering on Thomas Annunziata as he takes on the LIUNA 150, bringing his Trans Am prowess to the NASCAR stage in a thrilling display of skill and speed.

About TOP LINER: TOP LINER is a premier provider of spray-on truck bed liners based in Adairsville, Georgia. With over 25 years in the industry and extensive research and development with a range of spray-on bedliners, TOP LINER is the leading manufacture of high performance and durable urethane linings and bed liners. TOP LINER is confident in product quality and offers a lifetime warranty.

As a key partner active in the Trans Am Series and now the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TOP LINER continues to drive excellence on and off the track.

https://www.topliner.com