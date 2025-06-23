Thomas Annunziata to Race Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado at Lime Rock Park

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2025) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced road-racing standout Thomas Annunziata will pilot the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series inaugural visit to Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park where TOP LINER will be showcased as the team’s primary sponsor.

Annunziata brings over nine years of competitive experience, spanning multiple division’s including karting, sports cars, Trans Am and NASCAR’s developmental divisions. The newly minted 20-year-old looks to build on his well-established road-racing acumen and to carry that experience into his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at the mile-and-a-half, seven-turn Lime Rock Park layout.

“It’s a dream to race for a top team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for my debut race,” said Annunziata. “Spire Motorsports is one of the elite teams and I hope to get them another win.”

The Colts Neck, N.J., native, has carved a swift path through the road-racing ranks, having made a name for himself in Trans Am and IMSA-sanctioned events. He began karting at age 10, ascended to the senior class by 2021 and was ranked among the world’s top karters that season.

The three-time national karting champion transitioned to sports cars in 2022, where he swept both SCCA Spec Miata and Mazda Motorsports Spec MX5 Challenge titles and earned the $75,000 Mazda MX5 Cup Shootout scholarship. The Trans Am paddock took notice that same year when Annunziata earned a podium finish at Circuit of the Americas in just his second-career CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series start.

In 2023, Annunziata became the only rookie to capture a pole position and win in TA2 competition. He went on to claim the series’ Young Guns Champion award in 2024 while balancing ARCA Menards Series’ duties that included a runner-up finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and a strong run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Those efforts opened the door to a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Cope Family Racing in 2025. Meanwhile Annunziata continues to compete full time in the Trans Am TA2 Series where he’s notched victories at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“Thomas drove for us in the Trans Am car and was on pace immediately,” said Claudio Burtin, Owner at TOP LINER and Team Principal at Burtin Racing. “He showed some unique car control. We look forward to mixing it up with the truck regulars and more to come!”

The LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park will be televised live on FOX Saturday, June 28, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About TOP LINER …

TOP LINER is a premier provider of spray-on truck bed liners based in Adairsville, Georgia. With over 25 years in the industry and extensive research and development with a range of spray-on bedliners, TOP LINER is the leading manufacturer of high performance and durable urethane linings and bed liners. TOP LINER is confident in product quality and offers a lifetime warranty. Learn more: www.topliner.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.