HFT Advance | Atlanta II

Atlanta II Event Info:

Date: Saturday, June 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Format: 260 Laps, 400.4 Miles, Stages: 60-160-260

TV: TNT Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 3 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 7:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 7 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway hosts race No. 18 on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend, the first track to host its second date on the calendar this season.

There have been five different winners across seven total races on the newly reconfigured Atlanta track.

Last weekend at Pocono was the final race in the “Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation,” a new in-season Ford tournament within the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sam Mayer won the inaugural Xfinity tournament with 117 points, followed by teammate Sheldon Creed (116), Ryan Sieg (101), Harrison Burton (93) & Kyle Sieg (37).

Mayer is now tied with Justin Allgaier (10.9) for the best average finish among full-time Xfinity drivers this season.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Atlanta (Cup)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his eighth Cup start at Atlanta this weekend, where he has a 23.6 average finish. His lone top-10 finish came in the fall of 2022.

His best start was 18th in that same race, and he boasts a 23.3 average starting position.

Custer has also made seven NXS starts at Atlanta, where he has three top-10 finishes and a pole in 2019.

Creed at Atlanta (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his eighth Xfinity start at Atlanta on Friday, where he finished P4 in the spring last season. He has two career top-10s at the track, including a 9th-place finish in his Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2022.

Over seven races, Creed holds an average qualifying position of 10.9 and has started inside the top-15 in six of those races.

Mayer at Atlanta (Xfinity)

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his ninth Xfinity start at Atlanta this weekend, where he has recorded three top-10 finishes in his career. His lone top-5 came in the fall of 2023, where he started and finished fifth.

He has started inside the top 10 three times, and has an average starting position of 10.5.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 17 races this season with 219 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 7th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits seventh in the Xfinity points standings with 518 total points on the season, behind the six winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 420 points heading into Atlanta this Friday.