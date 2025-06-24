RFK Advance | Atlanta II

Atlanta II Event Info:
Date: Saturday, June 28
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Hampton, Georgia
Format: 260 Laps, 400.4 Miles, Stages: 60-160-260
TV: TNT Sports
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 7 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- The newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway hosts race No. 18 on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend, the first track to host its second date on the calendar this season.
- There have been five different winners across seven total races on the newly reconfigured Atlanta track.
- Last season’s spring race saw a record number of lead changes at the track, 48, and there has been a final lead change with two or fewer laps to go in five of the last six Atlanta races.
- Jack Roush has 13 wins all-time in Atlanta, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series.
- RFK Racing put all three Fords in the top 10 last weekend at Pocono, with Buescher (4th) leading the way while Preece (8th) and Keselowski (9th) rounded out the top 10.
- It marked the second time this season that RFK Racing has placed three cars inside the top 10 (also Michigan).
6 Team Info:
Driver: Brad Keselowski
Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins
Partner: Consumer Cellular
17 Team Info:
Driver: Chris Buescher
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Kroger / Cinnamon Toast Crunch
60 Team Info:
Driver: Ryan Preece
Crew Chief: Derrick Finley
Partner: Solomon Plumbing
Keselowski at Atlanta
Starts: 21
Wins: 2 (2017, 2019)
Top-10s: 11
Poles: —
- Keselowski makes his 22nd Cup start at Atlanta this weekend where he is a two-time winner with an average finish of 16.3.
- Keselowski won at the now Superspeedway’s first race in 2017 after starting fifth, and again in 2019. He is one of four active drivers with multiple wins at Atlanta.
- Overall, he’s led laps in 11 different Atlanta races and finished in the top-10 11 times.
- He carries an average starting position of 15.2 into the weekend with a career-best effort of P2 in 2014. Overall, he has seven top-10 starts, including a P9 starting spot earlier this season.
- He also has eight Xfinity Series starts with six top-10s including two P2 finishes. In the Truck series, he’s made four career starts.
Buescher at Atlanta
Starts: 14
Wins: —
Top-10s: 4
Poles: —
- Buescher makes his 15th Cup start in Atlanta where he has posted four top-10s and a best finish of seventh (twice – 2021, 2022). He also finished ninth in 2019 and 2024.
- Buescher has an average qualifying position of 17.1 and has qualified inside the top 10 in three of the last five Atlanta races.
Preece at Atlanta
Starts: 9
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Preece makes his 10th Cup start in Atlanta where he has best finish of 16th in the spring race last season.
- He holds an average starting position of 22.2, including a P11 starting spot in the spring earlier this season.
RFK Historically at Atlanta
Cup Wins: 6 (Mark Martin, 1991, 1994; Kurt Busch, 2002; Carl Edwards, 2005, 2005, 2008)
- RFK at Atlanta: RFK has 284 starts at AMS in NASCAR’s three major touring series totaling 13 wins, 60 top fives, 115 top-10s and nine poles while leading 3,267 laps and turning over 111,000 miles.
- AMS/RFK History: RFK competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting involved in an early crash. Just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. RFK won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. The team’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. Altogether, in the two races at AMS in 2005, RFK posted six top-five finishes and two wins.
- Spring Forward: All but one of RFK’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming in 2005. Three of RFK’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.
RFK Atlanta Wins
1991-2 Martin Cup
1994-2 Martin Cup
1997-1 Martin NXS
1998-2 Martin NXS
2000-1 Martin NXS
2002-2 Busch Cup
2005-1 Edwards Cup
2005-1 Edwards NXS
2005-2 Edwards Cup
2008-1 Kenseth NXS
2008-2 Edwards Cup
2011 Edwards NXS
2012 Stenhouse NXS
Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Pocono: Buescher 4th; Preece 8th: Keselowski 9th.
Points Standings (17: 14th, 60: 17th, 6: 31st): Buescher sits 38 points above the cutline while Preece for sits 20 points behind Alex Bowman for the final playoff spot. Keselowski is in 31st after a top-10 finish at Pocono.