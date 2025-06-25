ARCA Menards Series at Lime Rock Park: Lime Rock Park 100 Pre-race Notes & Stats Update

THE RACE: Lime Rock Park 100

THE PLACE: Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Conn.

THE DATE: June 28, 2025

THE TIME: 4 pm ET

TV: FS2, Live

RADIO: MRN Radio, Live

The ARCA Menards Series will make the first of two 2025 road course appearances in Saturday’s Lime Rock Park 100 at Lime Rock Park. It marks the first appearance for the series at the 1.47-mile track that also serves as a public park.

Lime Rock Park will become the 181st different racetrack the series has competed at in its history dating back to 1953. It will also be the first race in the state of Connecticut, the 32nd different state the series has raced in. The Lime Rock Park 100 will also be the 32nd road course race in series history.

Saturday’s race distance will be 68 laps / 100.5 miles around the facility’s 1.47-mile layout. The track features seven turns, all of which are right-handers with the notable exception of Turn 3, known unironically as “The Left Hander”.

Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) will make his first ARCA Menards Series start on a road course at Lime Rock Park. Queen, who won earlier this season at Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Michigan International Speedway, leads the series championship standings by 11 points over Lawless Alan (No. 20 AUTOParkIt Toyota).

Brent Crews (No. 18 Mobil 1 Toyota) will make his first ARCA Menards Series start since he won at Phoenix Raceway in March with a last corner of the last lap pass. Crews also won the ARCA Menards Series East race at Rockingham Speedway in April. Crews has two previous road course starts in the ARCA Menards Series; he finished second at Mid-Ohio in 2024 and third at Watkins Glen International in 2023. Crews will also compete earlier in the day in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race for TRICON Garage. Crews is the youngest winner in Trans-Am TA2 history at 14 years, 3 months, and 4 days with his win at Road America in 2022; he was the youngest champion in series history in 2023.

Alan has made nine road course starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with a best finish of eleventh at Circuit of the Americas in 2022. He made two starts at Utah Motorsports Campus in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2020, with a pair of 12th-place results.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) has two previous ARCA Menards Series starts on road courses, with a ninth-place finish at Watkins Glen International last year as his best.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo Toyota) will also be making her first career ARCA Menards Series start on a road course. Robusto scored her second top-five finish of the season, a fifth-place finish, last weekend at Elko Speedway. She is no stranger to road racing; she has competed in the GT4 America and TGR GR Cup North America series, and has two top-five and three top-ten finishes in four starts in addition to a sixth-place finish last year in the ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma Raceway.

Dale Quarterley (No. 4 Van Dyk Recycling Solutions Chevrolet) is one of the few drivers entered with experience at Lime Rock Park. Quarterley has 14 career starts in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East at Lime Rock Park with two victories coming in 2001 and 2003. Quarterley will join Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) and Brent Crews as drivers racing in both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Lime Rock on Saturday.

Should the race go into overtime, there will be one attempt at a single-lap “green-and-white together” overtime finish.

There will be a five-minute break at or near lap 34 for teams to change tires, add fuel, and make adjustments. Should the teams need to change to or from wet weather tires, they can do so at any time, but tire changes involving similar tread patterns – dry to dry or wet to wet – are prohibited outside of the break.

The Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 will be televised live on FS2 starting at 4 pm ET on Saturday, June 28. The race will also be broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide as well as streamed on MRN.com. Live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

