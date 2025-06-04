ARCA Menards Series at Michigan International Speedway: Henry Ford Health 200 Pre-Race Notes & Stats Update

THE RACE: Henry Ford Health 200

THE PLACE: Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan

THE DATE: June 6, 2025

THE TIME: 5 pm ET

TV / RADIO: FS2, Live; MRN Radio/Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Live

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) leads the ARCA Menards Series championship standings into the sixth round of the 2025 season, the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway. Scott has traded the championship lead with Brenden Queen (No. 28 BRC Chevrolet) in each race since the second race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

Scott is still in search of his first career series victory, while Queen has two wins this season, in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway and again at Kansas Speedway. Scott finished 15th last year in his only previous series start at Michigan while Queen will be making his first attempt. Both drivers are driving for teams that have experienced success at Michigan; Rev Racing won at Michigan in 2022 with Nick Sanchez while Pinnacle Racing Group won at Michigan last year with Connor Zilisch.

Lawless Alan (No. 20 AUTOChargeIt Toyota) will be making his first career start in any series at Michigan International Speedway. Alan has 77 career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but none in the Irish Hills as the Trucks haven’t raced at Michigan since 2020. Alan won earlier this season at Talladega Superspeedway and is just four points out of the championship lead, tied for second with Queen.

Andy Jankowiak (No. 73 Acacia Energy / DAKS Markets Toyota) is fourth in the series standings headed into Michigan, where he scored a career-best fourth-place finish in 2023. Jankowiak qualified fifth at Michigan last year and was running near the front before mechanical problems cut his day short 17 laps from the finish.

Two drivers from Mexico City, Eloy Falcon (No. 2 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) and Regina Sirvent (No. 68 Por Amor A Puebla Ford), will be making their ARCA Menards Series debut at Michigan International Speedway. Falcon will be a teammate to series points leader Lavar Scott at Rev Racing while Sirvent will be driving for 9-time ARCA Menards Series championship-winning crew chief Bill Kimmel.

Tyler Reif (No. 23 Vegas Fastener / Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) will make his first start at a track longer than a mile in length on his 18th birthday, the first day he is eligible to do so. Reif won the combined ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix Raceway when he was 15 in 2023, and drove to the West series owner’s championship with two wins in 2024.

Four drivers from Michigan are entered: series regular Brad Smith (No. 48 Gary’s Speed Shop Ford), from Shelby Township, will be joined by Sawyer native Matt Kemp (No. 9 ELHDetailing.com Toyota), Grass Lake’s Morgen Baird (No. 11 Founders Brewing Company / Rave Associates Ford), and Rockwood resident Jeffrey MacZink (No. 65 Syncon Performance Flooring / Parkway Services Toyota).

Gio Ruggiero (No. 18 First Auto Group Toyota) will make his first start of the season and his first for Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR won the race at Phoenix earlier this season with Brent Crews driving and has dominated ARCA Menards Series East competition, winning three races with 15-year-old Max Reaves and the race at Rockingham Speedway with Crews at the wheel.

There have been 43 previous ARCA Menards Series races at Michigan International Speedway. Previous winners include Joe Ruttman (1980), Billie Harvey (1980), Travy Leslie (1990), Dave Mader III (1991), Stanley Smith (1991), Bob Keselowski (1992), Jeff Purvis (1993, 1994, 1995), Ron Barfield, Jr. (1996), Tim Steele (1996, 1997, 2000), Mark Thompson (1997), Frank Kimmel (1998, 2005), David Keith (1999), Kerry Earnhardt (2001), Blaise Alexander (2001), Chad Blount (2002), Casey Mears (2003), Reed Sorenson (2004), Steve Wallace (2005), David Stremme (2006), Brent Sherman (2006), Erik Darnell (2007), Justin Lofton (2008), Parker Kligerman (2009), Mikey Kile (2010), Ty Dillon (2010), Chris Buescher (2012), Brennan Poole (2013), Austin Theriault (2014), Ross Kenseth (2015), Brandon Jones (2016, 2017), Sheldon Creed (2018), Michael Self (2019), Riley Herbst (2020), Ty Gibbs (2021), Nick Sanchez (2022), Jesse Love (2023), and Connor Zilisch (2024).

The ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Michigan International Speedway is 37.296 seconds/193.050 miles per hour set by Michael Self in 2019.

The ARCA Menards Series track race record is 165.365 miles per hour also set by Michael Self in 2019. That race was the second-fastest race in ARCA Menards Series history, behind only the 2020 Talladega race won by Drew Dollar at 169.962 miles per hour.

The Henry Ford Health 200 will be televised live on FS2 starting at 5 pm ET on Friday, June 6, will be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide, and carried live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

