Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Rinnai Ford Team

EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes

Atlanta 400

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Event: Race 20 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 260

Time/TV/Radio: 7:00 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford team head to Hampton, Georgia for the NASCAR Cup Series second visit to the EchoPark Speedway. In the series’ first visit to the 1.5-mile superspeedway track in February, Gilliland qualified fifth and finished 15th. Saturday night’s 260 lap, 400-mile race will kick off NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge with Gilliland facing off with Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team in a bracket-style tournament.

Gilliland will participate in Dale and Amy Earnhardt’s Driven to Give Gloves Program this weekend to help raise money for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Gilliland will wear Earnhardt’s iconic skeleton gloves that will be auctioned off for the charity from Thursday, June 26th to Monday, June 30th. Fans can bid on the gloves at www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

Rinnai America Corporation will make their Front Row Motorsports debut this weekend with Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Rinnai will also serve as a full season associate partner of Gilliland, being featured on his car and uniform. In addition, Rinnai becomes the preferred commercial water heater of all Long John Silver’s restaurants across the country. Rinnai commercial tankless water heaters will be placed in new restaurants while also replacing aged water heaters.

“Rinnai’s brand promise is ‘Creating a healthier way of living’ which means partnering with our PROs to provide customers and businesses with the most efficient and high-quality comfort solutions in the market,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai. “Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland is a great opportunity for us to engage our customers and showcase Rinnai branded products.”

“Atlanta has always been a strong track for me,” said Gilliland. “We typically qualify well and run up front, but like Daytona and Talladega, it can be tough to avoid trouble. It’s great to have Rinnai on board this weekend at their home track—hopefully we can put together a solid run and take them to Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT RINNAI

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visitwww.rinnai.us.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.