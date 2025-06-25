NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Rinnai Ford Team
EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes
Atlanta 400

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Event: Race 20 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 260
Time/TV/Radio: 7:00 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford team head to Hampton, Georgia for the NASCAR Cup Series second visit to the EchoPark Speedway. In the series’ first visit to the 1.5-mile superspeedway track in February, Gilliland qualified fifth and finished 15th. Saturday night’s 260 lap, 400-mile race will kick off NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge with Gilliland facing off with Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team in a bracket-style tournament.

Gilliland will participate in Dale and Amy Earnhardt’s Driven to Give Gloves Program this weekend to help raise money for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Gilliland will wear Earnhardt’s iconic skeleton gloves that will be auctioned off for the charity from Thursday, June 26th to Monday, June 30th. Fans can bid on the gloves at www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

Rinnai America Corporation will make their Front Row Motorsports debut this weekend with Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Rinnai will also serve as a full season associate partner of Gilliland, being featured on his car and uniform. In addition, Rinnai becomes the preferred commercial water heater of all Long John Silver’s restaurants across the country. Rinnai commercial tankless water heaters will be placed in new restaurants while also replacing aged water heaters.

“Rinnai’s brand promise is ‘Creating a healthier way of living’ which means partnering with our PROs to provide customers and businesses with the most efficient and high-quality comfort solutions in the market,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai. “Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland is a great opportunity for us to engage our customers and showcase Rinnai branded products.”

“Atlanta has always been a strong track for me,” said Gilliland. “We typically qualify well and run up front, but like Daytona and Talladega, it can be tough to avoid trouble. It’s great to have Rinnai on board this weekend at their home track—hopefully we can put together a solid run and take them to Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT RINNAI

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visitwww.rinnai.us.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
ROSS CHASTAIN’S RACING AND AGRICULTURE PASSIONS COME TOGETHER IN TOUR OF SOUTHERN BELLE FARM
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Chase Briscoe perseveres for thrilling fuel mileage Cup victory at Pocono
02:59
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway
01:35
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Zep Ford TeamEchoPark Speedway Competition NotesAtlanta 400 Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025Event: Race 20 of 38Series: NASCAR Cup SeriesLocation:...
Read more

DEECELL POWER SYSTEMS NAMED OFFICIAL SOLAR POWER UNIT OF NHRA

Official Release -
NHRA announced today that Deecell Power Systems, a groundbreaking solar-power system for haulers and sleeper cabs, has been named the “Official Solar Power Unit of NHRA.”
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: EchoPark Speedway / Lime Rock Park

Official Release -
All three NASCAR national touring series will be back in action this weekend for a tripleheader weekend split between two distinctly different tracks.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron's Lucky Dog Ford TeamEchoPark Speedway Competition NotesAtlanta 400 Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025Event: Race 20 of 38Series: NASCAR...
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category