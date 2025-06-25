NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Lucky Dog Ford Team
EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes
Atlanta 400

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Event: Race 20 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 260
Time/TV/Radio: 7:00 PM ET on TNT Sports/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off their first ever In-Season Challenge this weekend at the EchoPark Speedway. The bracket-style tournament will pair Zane Smith up against Austin Cindric in a head-to-head battle with the highest finishing driver moving onto the next round. In his last visit to the 1.5-mile, Hampton, Georgia track, Smith qualified seventh and finished 11th.

Smith will participate in Dale and Amy Earnhardt’s Driven to Give Gloves Program this weekend to help raise money for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Smith will wear Earnhardt’s iconic skeleton gloves that will be auctioned off for the charity from Thursday, June 26th to Monday, June 30th. Fans can bid on the gloves at www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

Smith and Aaron’s Rent-to-Own will bring back the fan-favorite Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme for the 260-lap race. The Lucky Dog scheme has a deep-rooted, nostalgic history in the NASCAR Cup Series, having been driven by David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Michael McDowell, Michael Waltrip, and many more.

“This is a big weekend for Aaron’s,” said Smith. “Their headquarters is just down the road from the track, so I know their employee’s will show up in full support. Ford and Front Row Motorsports always bring fast cars to superspeedways, so I expect to qualify and run up front, it just comes down to executing and being there in the end.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland
Next article
TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: EchoPark Speedway / Lime Rock Park

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Chase Briscoe perseveres for thrilling fuel mileage Cup victory at Pocono
02:59
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway
01:35
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Zep Ford TeamEchoPark Speedway Competition NotesAtlanta 400 Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025Event: Race 20 of 38Series: NASCAR Cup SeriesLocation:...
Read more

DEECELL POWER SYSTEMS NAMED OFFICIAL SOLAR POWER UNIT OF NHRA

Official Release -
NHRA announced today that Deecell Power Systems, a groundbreaking solar-power system for haulers and sleeper cabs, has been named the “Official Solar Power Unit of NHRA.”
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: EchoPark Speedway / Lime Rock Park

Official Release -
All three NASCAR national touring series will be back in action this weekend for a tripleheader weekend split between two distinctly different tracks.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Rinnai Ford TeamEchoPark Speedway Competition NotesAtlanta 400 Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025Event: Race 20 of 38Series: NASCAR Cup SeriesLocation:...
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category