Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | EchoPark Speedway

Kaulig Racing Takes on the Kaulig Companies Championship

Kaulig Racing drivers and executives traveled to Akron, Ohio last week to participate in the Kaulig Companies Championship. Kaulig Racing team owner and Kaulig Companies Executive Chairman Matt Kaulig, who holds the title sponsor for the tournament through 2026, helped raise more than $2.6 million over the past two years for 25 local Akron charities during the tournament’s events, with a goal of another $1.3 million in 2025. Read more here.

Hot Streak: Eckes Keeps the Momentum Rolling

Fresh off a career-best fourth-place finish in Mexico City, Christian Eckes turned up the intensity at his hometown track — powering to an even stronger third-place finish at Pocono Raceway. He earned points in both stages en route to his second-consecutive top-five finish and a new career-best finish.

At EchoPark Speedway:

Kaulig Racing has earned one win, a pole award, 13 top fives and 22 top-10 finishes at EchoPark Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, the team has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes at EchoPark.

32 Drivers. 5 Races. $1 Million on the Line.

The first ever NASCAR In-Season Challenge kicks off this weekend at EchoPark Speedway.

The In-Season Challenge includes five rounds at five tracks.

Round 1: EchoPark Speedway

Round 2: Chicago Street Course

Round 3: Sonoma Raceway

Round 4: Dover Motor Speedway

Championship Round: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The field is set with the top-32 drivers based on their highest finish of the last three races (Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and Pocono Raceway).

In a bracket format, the 32 drivers compete head-to-head with the highest finisher advancing to the next round. Each week, half the field is eliminated until the final two drivers are left to compete for the championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the winner walking away with $1 Million.

The In-Season Challenge will kick off TNT’s NASCAR broadcast season featuring all five rounds.

For Kaulig Racing, Ty Dillon will take on Denny Hamlin in Round 1 with AJ Allmendinger taking on Michael McDowell.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Mark III

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Mark III Camaro ZL1

Mark III: For the second race at EchoPark Speedway this season, Mark III returns to the No. 10 Chevy with Ty Dillon for its second race of the season. Mark III Employee Benefits was founded on the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work by Don Browder in 1973. Mark III is now one of the leading independent brokers for public sector clients in the Southeast representing over 300,000 public servants.

Mark III’s commitment is to provide benefits for both the employees and employers. Through an educational format, its non-commissioned benefits counselors customize plans for employees and their families based on their needs.

As an independent broker, Mark III works for the customer and not any single insurance company to provide the best products available at the highest level of customer service. Mark III has assembled a team of expert finance officers, insurance carrier representatives, underwriters, and former top school officials. Mark III works for you – the employer and employee – to provide the best insurance solutions possible.

The legacy of Don Browder continues through the work of his sons – Dan, Neil, and Mark. For 50 years, the customer has been the main priority and will continue to be for years to come.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, June 28

Ty Dillon will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 3:30 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At EchoPark Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his 12th Cup Series start at EchoPark Speedway this weekend. In his previous 11 starts at the track, Dillon has a career-best finish of 15th in 2017.

In the second race of the 2025 season, Dillon qualified 20th for the Ambetter Health 400 and was making improvements on the No. 10 Chevy before running over debris early in Stage 2 and cutting a tire. With damage to his Chevy, Dillon was forced to the garage for repairs and finished the race in the 29th position.

A key track in his career, Dillon made his Cup Series debut at EchoPark Speedway on August 31, 2014. Dillon started the race from the 29th position and finished 25th with Kasey Kahne taking the victory.

Dillon has six Xfinity Series starts at EchoPark Speedway with four top-10 finishes, including three finishes in the top five.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon has three starts at the track and won the race in 2012. Dillon started from the pole position for the 2012 race and led 40 laps on his way to victory lane. That same season, Dillon won the Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.

“Atlanta is a unique track that has changed a bit over the last few years. It has a mix of a superspeedway feel and mile-and-a-half, but one where you need be aggressive and have a good-handling car to make the moves you need to make. Earlier this year, we didn’t have the best day. We had a good qualifying effort but started the race a little too free. We were making the right adjustments to our Chevy and then had a tire go down. This weekend is the first time this season we are going back to a track for the second time, and I think we’ve improved since we were in Atlanta earlier this year. This team doesn’t go down without a fight and we’ll continue to work hard each and every week. We’ve shown speed lately, we just need a little luck on our side.” – Ty Dillon on EchoPark Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: LeafFilter Gutter Protection will be featured as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevy at EchoPark Speedway this weekend. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Saturday, June 28

AJ Allmendinger will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 3:15 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs.



At EchoPark Speedway:

AJ Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s best NASCAR Cup Series finish at EchoPark Speedway of third in 2023. He has led seven laps and earned one top five and four top-10 finishes. Earlier this season, Allmendinger finished 14th, earning one of his six top-15 finishes of the 2025 season.

As part of the In-Season Challenge, Allmendinger is seeded against Michael McDowell for the first round. The highest finisher of the two during the Challenge Round 1 – Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at EchoPark Speedway will advance to Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race.

“It’s going to be a challenging race this weekend with how slick the track will be from the heat. Being a drafting racetrack, track position is always critical, but I think this will probably be one of the toughest races since the repave just due to how hot the racetrack is going to be. In the past, we have had good runs, and I think we can do the same thing if we’re focused on the handling of the car and minimizing mistakes. It’s easy for something to happen there, but we will go out there with our best and look to get the momentum rolling headed into these next couple road courses.” – AJ Allmendinger on EchoPark Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: bproauto

Daniel Dye, No. 10 bproauto Chevrolet

bproauto®: Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 10 bproauto® Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway, which will also feature the Race to Stop Suicide in-car camera for the Focused Health 250. bproauto® is the OE-backed auto parts brand delivering high-quality products for most makes and models to wholesale partners and customers through dealership service departments. Experts in advanced technology, bproauto is focused on maintaining a reliable supply of advanced parts now, plus the new, high-tech parts emerging every day in an evolving aftermarket industry.

At EchoPark Speedway:

Daniel Dye has made one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at EchoPark Speedway earlier this season, where he earned a seventh-place finish, the first of five top-10 finishes so far this year.

Dye previously earned a pole award at EchoPark Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, earning a ninth-place finish that same race.

“I’ve really enjoyed racing in Atlanta in both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. Earlier this year, we had a solid top-10 finish with this No. 10 team. Hopefully, this time we can get up to the front earlier, stay up there, and fight for some stage points in our No. 10 bproauto Chevy and rebound from Pocono.”

Daniel Dye on EchoPark Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry. Alloy Employer Services is a Fortune-HR, LLC company.

Meet Josh Williams:

Friday, June 27

Josh Williams will be at the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session at 12:30 p.m. in the EchoPark Automotive Fan Zone.

At EchoPark Speedway:

Josh Williams has raced at EchoPark Speedway 12 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Williams has finished in the top 10 twice in Atlanta, with his best finish at EchoPark Speedway coming in 2024 with Kaulig Racing (eighth).

Williams qualified third in the series’ first trip to EchoPark Speedway this season, his best-career starting position.



“Atlanta is one of the best chances we’ve got to win so far this season. We probably left a little on the table earlier this year, but I’ve run well the last couple of times we’ve raced here. I think we’re in the “win and you’re in” deal now with playoffs, so we’ll put it all out there this weekend.”

Josh Williams on EchoPark Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway. Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic is the premier mobile RV service provider for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. Its industry-certified technicians provide fast and reliable service on a variety of maintenance tasks right at its customers’ campsites. The mobile medic will also be at many of the race tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

At EchoPark Speedway:

Christian Eckes has made one start at EchoPark Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Following a ninth-place qualifying effort earlier this season, he was set to earn a top-five finish until getting caught in a last-lap crash that relegated him to 29th place. This week, he looks for redemption, following a streak of top-five finishes.

Eckes has seen previous success at EchoPark Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he earned a win and a third-place finish.



“We had a really great run at Atlanta earlier this year and a fast No. 16 Chevrolet. We were just in the wrong place at the wrong time and got caught in a wreck coming to the white flag. Being there all day is the key to success; you can’t make mistakes during the race. If we can be patient and be there at the end, I think we’ll have another good shot at it. The biggest challenge of this track is that it’s tighter in the drafts. It’s similar to other speedways but it’s smaller. I think that makes it more fun than the typical superspeedway.” – Christian Eckes on EchoPark Speedway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

Friday, June 27

Josh Williams will be at the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session at 12:30 p.m. in the EchoPark Automotive Fan Zone.

Saturday, June 28

AJ Allmendinger will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 3:15 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs.

Ty Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 3:30 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.