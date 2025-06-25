Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 06.25.25

This Week in Motorsports: June 23 – 29, 2025

PLANO, Texas (June 25, 2025) – NASCAR returns to EchoPark Speedway outside Atlanta for the second time this season in another drafting style race for the Cup and Xfinity Series. The Truck Series, along with the ARCA Menards Series, are going road course racing at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. NHRA is back in action at the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, as the 2025 season hits its halfway point.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS/NCTS

In-Season Challenge begins … This weekend’s Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway begins NASCAR’s inaugural In-Season Challenge, a five-week event made up of 32 drivers with the winner taking home $1 million. The 32 drivers competing in the event will take on each other in a tournament bracket style format, with the higher-finishing driver in each matchup advancing to the next round for a chance at the big payout that will be determined at the Brickyard 400 in July. Toyota Camry XSE drivers in the challenge field are: Denny Hamlin (No. 1 seed), Chase Briscoe (No. 2 seed), Christopher Bell (No. 4 seed), Ty Gibbs (No. 6 seed), Bubba Wallace (No. 9 seed), John Hunter Nemechek (No. 12 seed), Erik Jones (No. 20 seed) and Tyler Reddick (No. 23 seed).

Bell looks for Atlanta sweep … Capturing the first of his three points-paying victories this season in dramatic fashion back in February, Bell returns to EchoPark Speedway in hopes of a sweep at the 1.54-mile drafting track this weekend. The driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing has three top-five or better finishes in the last five Atlanta races coming into this weekend.

Nemechek continues great success … A sixth-place finish at Pocono last weekend, after starting the day fourth, gave John Hunter Nemechek and his No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team their sixth top-10 of the 2025 Cup Series season – their second in a row and fourth in the last seven races. Nemechek will be happy to return to a drafting track this weekend, having posted top-10 finishes in two of the last three speedway races, including a 10th-place result at EchoPark Speedway in February.

Staropoli back in No. 24 GR Supra … For the second time this season, and in his career, Patrick Staropoli will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing this weekend at EchoPark Speedway in the Xfinity Series race. The Florida native made his series debut at Martinsville earlier this season, where he finished 16th.

Crews takes on double duty at Lime Rock … This weekend’s Truck Series and ARCA doubleheader at Lime Rock Park will be a busy one for Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews, who will compete in both events. Crews will make his second career Truck Series start this weekend in the No. 1 Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage after finishing 22nd at North Wilkesboro in May. In ARCA, Saturday will be Crews’ 10th career national series start, where he’ll pilot the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. So far, Crews has three career wins in the ARCA Menards Series, including at Rockingham Speedway back in April.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Alan within championship lead … Heading to Lime Rock Park this weekend, Lawless Alan finds himself right in the ARCA Menards Series championship hunt. The Venturini Motorsports driver sits second in the series points standings, just 11 points behind the lead entering Saturday.

NHRA – Top Fuel/Funny Car

Brown seeks Norwalk repeat … Last season, Antron Brown captured victory at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, the second of what would be six race wins in 2024 that eventually propelled him to the NHRA Top Fuel world championship. Brown returns to Norwalk eager for a repeat victory as he sets his sights on repeating his title with the second half of the season on the horizon.

