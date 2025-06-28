NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: LIME ROCK PARK

Event: LiUNA! 150 (100 laps / 147.8 miles)

Round: 15 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Lime Rock Park

Location: Lakeville, Connecticut

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 1:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 21st

Stage 1: 23rd

Stage 2: 24th

Finish: 26th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 24th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team fought hard all afternoon at Lime Rock, but lost all their track position after going off course at the end of the race. Mills started the 100-lap event in 21st, and battled a tight-handling truck in the opening two stages. After making wholesale changes to the setup ahead of the final stage, the J.F. Electric Chevy gained speed. Unfortunately for Mills, once he locked up the brakes and slid off in turn one, his results were shot down, finishing in 26th.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts:

“By the end there, I felt like we made up some ground. The first two stages, we were struggling being really tight. The third stage, we actually made some adjustments that seemed to really make the truck react to it a lot better. Turn one just kept kicking my butt all weekend. I went off once in practice and three more times in the race and then back. The third time we got stuck. We couldn’t get pulled out and lost a couple of laps, and that just kind of killed our day. It was so hard to pass, but I felt like we don’t have that moment, we’re right there with the No. 44. We were running with them all day. I should have ended up the top 10, but we’ll just move onto IRP.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Josh Bilicki | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 18th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 18th

Finish: 7th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Josh Bilicki and the No. 44 team successfully parlayed a mid-range day into a top-10 finish. Bilicki qualified 18th and noted that his truck lacked front end grip in the opening two stages, but the team made big swings on adjustments to make it better. Not afraid to think outside the box, Wally Rogers called for a four-tire pit stop with five laps left in the race. Once chaos ensued on the opening lap, Bilicki maneuvered his way around the carnage to sneak away in seventh-place.

Josh Bilicki’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: You made a nice run in the final five laps to finish seventh out here today. The key was that final caution out there for you. You guys came in, took some fresh tires. What was it like over the final five laps out there?

“Yeah, we needed that. You know, we made a lot of changes throughout the race and still were tight. We were probably a 15th-place race car. It was hard to pass, so we were running in 19th when that caution came out. We were the first ones to come in, so props to Wally (Rogers) and our guys to making that call because that saved our race. We were the first ones on fresh tires, so I kind of knew that we’d get a good restart, but I didn’t expect to go from 19th to seventh in a lap.

We definitely could have had more there at the end, but I’m not the guy to go run over people. But we were definitely fast and in the game. We were faster than the next couple trucks in front of us. I played it smart, because if I move these guys and they come back on track behind me, who’s to say they’re not going to move me back and we go from sixth to 20th? So, I just wanted to play smart; It was a good point to say for us. Again, props to these guys for making that call because I don’t think we would have gotten to seventh had not happened.”

About Trim-Tex: Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions, a world recognized manufacturer of drywall corner bead and accessories, is no stranger to the motorsports industry. Along with their CEO, Joe Koenig, Trim-Tex has been involved in the motorsports industry as a sponsor, team owner, and a competitor for nearly three decades.

About Lemons of Love: Lemons of Love is a nonprofit organization that delivers care packages to individuals undergoing cancer treatment to provide comfort and support. Each package is thoughtfully filled with items that help ease the side effects of chemotherapy and remind recipients they’re not alone. In addition to care packages, Lemons of Love offers free programs and resources to build community and spread hope.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 6th

Stage 1: 6th

Stage 2: 6th

Finish: 12th

Driver Points: 5th

Owner Points: 5th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had impressive speed all throughout the day in Lime Rock, but were collected in a crash on the final restart. Honeycutt started sixth and finished there in both stages, earning a total of 10 extra points. The team appeared to be en route to a top-five there at the end, but were punted off the race track and had to settle back in 12th-place.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts:

“We were pretty solid the whole day, man. We were in fifth to sixth all day and I couldn’t be more proud of my team. I’m proud of Phil, everyone at Niece Motorsports, DQS, Precision, AutoVentive, J.F. Electric, and Utilitra. I just got cleaned out on the last restart. We’re running top-five all the way going to turn one, and the end was just a typical truck road course race. You just get plowed into, and this stuff happens. Thankfully, we finished sixth in both stages and got points and finished 12th. So, it wasn’t a terrible day, but I put a lot of time and effort into this, and to not have the result like we were supposed to, it’s really frustrating. Going onto IRP, we got some weeks off for my guys to go and chill and just have a good couple weeks to themselves and come back swinging. Only three races left to keep in the Playoffs.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).