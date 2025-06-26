PRO STOCK STARS READY FOR GETTRX ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

NORWALK, Ohio (June 26, 2025) – At the midpoint of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, the stars of the Pro Stock class are geared up for the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout, which takes place at this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park.

The popular specialty race will take place Saturday and will see eight standout drivers in the highly competitive class battling for a top prize of $40,000. Atop that list is reigning Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson. From his qualifying performance dating back to last season, Anderson has earned the No. 1 seed in his HendrickCars.com/Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro and will have his pick of the seven opponents.

Dallas Glenn, Anderson’s KB Titan Racing teammate, is the second seed while six-time champion Erica Enders is third. Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield, Jeg Coughlin, Eric Latino and Troy Coughlin Jr. make up the rest of the Callout field. Anderson gets the first selection, with Glenn getting the next pick if the champ doesn’t call out his teammate. The next highest-seed picks next until the first-round matchups are set. The driver with the quickest winning run in the first round also gets to select their semifinal opponent, as the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout promises to be something special on Saturday.

“If anybody could have asked me where would we like to have our GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout, obviously I would have said Summit Motorsports Park,” said Anderson. “This racetrack is like home and it’s everything that the KB Titan Racing team has been about for the last 25 years. It’s Summit Racing Equipment’s backyard. They sponsor the race. They sponsor the track and now we have the GETTRX Callout on hand this weekend and it just makes for a tremendous weekend from top to bottom. It’s a great place to come and try to show off for your longtime sponsor, so it means the world to me to race here.”

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won at a race that will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1 in 2025, including eliminations coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday.

It is the 10th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA season and the race in Norwalk is always a premier stop on the NHRA tour. The weekend includes two rounds of qualifying on Friday, including a must-see night session and fireworks, two rounds of qualifying – and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, with the semifinals at 1:20 p.m. and the finals at 3:50 p.m. The Callout will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1.

“It’s going to be a fantastic weekend. It will be jammed packed with action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Anderson said. “A lot is going on and we’re looking forward to it. The higher the stakes for me, the more I enjoy the weekend. Sometimes I need a little extra push, and I certainly have it this weekend.”

After winning the Callout in 2024, Anderson hopes to become the first Pro Stock driver to win the specialty event twice. He has already had his eye on the competition and says he has his opponent picked for what will be a must-see first-round matchup on Saturday.

“I’ve definitely got my mind made up and I’ve had it made up long time ago,” Anderson said. “There’s no question who I’m going to call out and it’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be a great battle. There are eight great cars that can win it and there’s no sense trying to weed through what you would consider to be the softer of the competition. The gameplan the first round is all or nothing. Either I’m going to win or I don’t look like a fool but that’s okay with me.”

The KB Titan Racing camp has seen abundant success this season, with Anderson and Glenn collecting all 2025 race wins while their long-time rival Elite Motorsports have struggled during the early part of the season. These two Pro Stock juggernaut teams will undoubtably be ready for action with their sights set on the Callout and the race.

“I won it in Chicago last year that was that was a great day and had a blast with that,” Anderson said. “But for NHRA to move it here to Norwalk, to what I consider kind of my home turf with Summit Motorsports Park, I’m a lucky person and someone who is trying to make the most of it.”

Brown is after a repeat Top Fuel win in Norwalk, but it won’t be easy against a field that includes points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart, former champs Shawn Langdon, Steve Torrence, Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, Justin Ashley and Clay Millican.

The Funny Car class once again is led by reigning world champion Austin Prock, who has three wins on the season. His John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman is second, after earning two wins, while Phoenix winner Paul Lee is third. Others to watch will be 2024 Norwalk winner Tasca as well as former champions Ron Capps, Matt Hagan and J.R. Todd.

Two-time reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Herrera took the win last year over his rival Matt Smith. Herrera continues to lead the field, while others to look for at Norwalk will be Richard Gadson, who won in Bristol, Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Chase Van Sant.

Also on the track will be the standouts in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Norwalk race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 28 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 29. T

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

