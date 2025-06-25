DEECELL POWER SYSTEMS NAMED OFFICIAL SOLAR POWER UNIT OF NHRA

INDIANAPOLIS (June 25, 2025) – NHRA announced today that Deecell Power Systems, a groundbreaking solar-power system for haulers and sleeper cabs, has been named the “Official Solar Power Unit of NHRA.”

Engineered for truckers, haulers and sleeper cabs, Deecell offers clean, quiet and reliable power, transforming mobile energy solutions for life on the road. Founder Andrew Moeck has been involved with NHRA drag racing for more than 30 years, competing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series across the country, and was eager to find ways to help racers and teams increase fuel efficiency with a smarter solar solution by providing a sustainable alternative to emission-heavy generators.

Along with the official partnership, Deecell will be involved in a variety of additional NHRA programs. As part of NHRA’s Friday Night Primetime night session in Seattle during the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways on Friday, July 19, Deecell will sponsor the “After Dark Low Qualifier,” which will award a bonus to the low qualifier of the must-see night session in the four NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series categories.

Deecell will also be the title sponsor of the Deecell Power Systems NHRA Comp Clash, which takes place in Competition Eliminator at the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals.

“We’re excited to be the Official Solar Power Unit of the NHRA. It’s a big moment. I’ve been racing in the NHRA Sportsman pits for years and Deecell was created to solve the same generator problems we all deal with. So, bringing Deecell to the track as an official sponsor is a full circle moment,” Moeck said. “We’ve already been met with a lot of positive feedback — racers are pretty pumped about the product, we’re making connections and it’s only the beginning. We’re looking forward to growing with the NHRA community.”

A Deecell Solar Power Unit combines advanced solar technology with a compact, lightweight design, offering continuous power for critical systems without the need for fuel or frequent maintenance.

It is currently available in three powerful configurations: a 10kW system ideal for most haulers and moderate power needs; a 15kW suitable for larger rigs with multiple A/C units or heavier electrical loads; and a dedicated sleeper cab system designed to deliver 120V AC Power 24/7 without idling.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Deecell as the Official Solar Power Unit of the NHRA,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Their innovative technology and commitment to sustainability aligns with our vision for the future of drag racing. It’s even more meaningful knowing Andrew is a part of the NHRA racing family. That connection adds an exciting level to this partnership. We look forward to working together across multiple NHRA programs, including their support of the ‘After Dark Low Qualifier’ program in Seattle and the Comp Clash in Indy.”

For more information about Deecell, visit www.deecell.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Deecell Power Systems:

Deecell Power Systems was born out of frustration — and driven by firsthand experience. NHRA drag racer Andrew Moeck spent decades dealing with loud, fuel-hungry generators at the track and on the road. By 2024, he’d had enough. So he built a solution that didn’t just replace generators — it outperformed them.

Deecell’s Solar Power Units (SPUs) deliver reliable, continuous 120V AC power without the fumes, noise, or fuel costs. Designed to dramatically reduce non-drive-time idle in sleeper cabs and power race haulers, fleet trucks, and mobile operations, Deecell keeps A/C, lighting, devices, and workstations running cleanly — even when the engine’s off.

To find out more about Deecell visit www.deecell.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.