UK Sponsor Licence, a Step-by-step Guide

If you’re a business owner in the United Kingdom’s (UK) sponsorship looking for skilled workers overseas, you will need a Sponsor licence. A Sponsor licence enables you to sponsor potential employees under the Skilled Worker Visa (formerly known as Tier 2).

Legal Note: The UK’s sponsorship programme is governed by strict rules and regulations set by the Home Office. Non-compliance can result in fines and the revocation of your licence. Before considering a sponsor licence UK for your business, it is highly recommended to seek legal advice.

Now, let’s get on with the guide!

Check Eligibility

Eligibility is necessary for acquiring a Sponsor licence. Here are the following requirements that need to be satisfied when applying:

Ensure you are a legitimate UK-based business. Legitimacy requires that the company is registered with the Companies House or HMRC.

You have no criminal convictions for fraud or immigration.

Your business can demonstrate that it needs skilled overseas workers. This requires a certain skill level (RQF Level 3 or higher) and a minimum salary threshold.

Your business has the structure and systems in place to satisfy the sponsor’s duties. This requires monitoring immigration status, attendance reporting, and records for Home Office inspections.

Depending on the level of your business’s establishment, you may need additional documentation to meet eligibility requirements.

When obtaining a sponsorship licence, there are two different types, depending on the duration of the employment. The two types are Worker licence and Temporary Worker licence, respectively.

Worker Licence – This type is for long-term employment, typically permanent employees.

– This type is for long-term employment, typically permanent employees. Temporary Licence – This type is for short-term use, hence the name ‘Temporary’.

Most of the time, companies and businesses will be utilising non-temporary licences.

Have the Correct Documents

When getting a sponsorship licence, you will need at least four documents (sometimes you need to provide additional):

Proof of Business Existence and Legitimacy Certificate of Incorporation VAT Registration Certificate Recent Bank Statements or Business Rates Bill

Evidence of HR Compliance Payroll Records HR Policies showing adequate monitoring

Job Details Title, Salary, and SOC Code.



Submit Application

Applying can be done through the UKVI Sponsorship Management System (SMS). Applying will require at least an hour, along with a fee. The cost of the fee will change depending on the size of your business. The processing time can take upwards of eight weeks, so plan accordingly.

In summary, you will need to:

Register on SMS

Complete the Application

Pay the Fee

Upload Required Documents within five working days.

After submitting your application, you may be subject to an unannounced compliance visit, during which the Home Office will verify the legitimacy of your application. Because of the unannounced nature of the visit, ensure that your business is fully prepared.

Receive Your Licence!

If you are approved, you will gain the ability to assign a Certificate of Sponsorship to your chosen workers. This certificate will enable your employees to apply for a Skilled Worker Visa, allowing them to enter the UK and commence work.

Conclusion

If your business requires skilled workers, particularly those from overseas, obtaining a UK Sponsor Licence is essential. By understanding the process, ensuring you meet the eligibility requirements, and preparing the correct documentation, you can significantly improve your chances of success. Legal assistance is strongly recommended to help navigate the complexities of the system.