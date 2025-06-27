ARCA Menards Series at Lime Rock Park: Lime Rock Park 100 General Tire Pole Qualifying Notes, Results, Starting Line Up

ARCA Menards Series at Lime Rock Park

Lime Rock Park 100 General Tire Pole Qualifying Notes

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) earned his first career General Tire Pole Award in qualifying for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series Lime Rock Park 100. Annunziata, who will make his fourth career series start tomorrow, turned a lap of 54.193 seconds/98.182 miles per hour around the 1.47-mile, seven-turn layout at Lime Rock Park.

Annunziata has three Trans Am starts at Lime Rock Park, with two third place finishes in 2023 and 2024, and a runner-up finish earlier this year.

Annunziata finished second in his ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona International Speedway in 2024. He scored another top-five finish, fourth, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Brent Crews (No. 18 Mobil 1 Toyota) will start alongside Annunziata tomorrow. Crews paced practice earlier in the day, but fell 0.127 seconds short of the top spot in qualifying. Crews has three Trans Am starts at Lime Rock Park, with a best finish of seventh in 2023.

Lawless Alan (No. 20 AUTOParkIt Toyota), the 2019 Trans Am TA2 Rookie of the Year, qualified third in his first career ARCA Menards Series road course appearance. Alan finished eleventh in his only Trans Am start at Lime Rock Park in 2019.

Alon Day (No. 25 JSSI Toyota) qualified fourth in his first career ARCA Menards Series appearance.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) qualified fifth in his first career ARCA Menards Series road course appearance.

Ryan Gemmel (No. 29 TC3 Turf/Multibuilding Inc. Chevrolet), protégé of former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Joe Nemechek, qualified sixth, ahead of two-time ARCA Menards Series East winner at Lime Rock Dale Quarterley (No. 4 Van Dyk Recycling Chevrolet). Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo Toyota), Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet), and Glen Reen (No. 73 New Wave Home Chevrolet) rounded out the top ten qualifiers.

The Lime Rock Park 100 will be 68 laps, with a five-minute break scheduled at or around lap 34.

Teams will have three sets of tires to use throughout the event, plus wet tires if needed.

Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be one attempt at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

The Lime Rock Park 100 will be the 32nd road course race in the history of the ARCA Menards Series. Lime Rock Park is the 181st different track the series has raced at, and Connecticut is the 32nd state to host at least one ARCA Menards Series race.

The Lime Rock Park 100 will be televised live on FS2 starting at 4 pm ET. Complete event information, including live timing and scoring data for all on-track activity and live race audio, will be available at ARCARacing.com. Up-to-the-minute updates are available by following @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States.

