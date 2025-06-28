Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Focused Health 250

No. 10 broauto Chevrolet

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 8th

Avoiding the first major caution, Daniel Dye raced to 13th place before the caution flag was displayed on lap 34 for weather. When the field went back to green, Dye was in seventh place, avoiding another caution on the restart. Dye made it through unscathed and finished the opening stage in third place as it ended under caution. After pitting during the stage break, Dye restarted from 14th and sat 11th, before he was hooked in the right rear, bringing out the next caution on lap 80. The No. 10 team made repairs under caution, and Dye restarted in 22nd place. The field did not complete a lap when the next caution came out, ending the second stage under yellow, and Dye was scored 25th. He started the final stage from 24th place. When the caution flag came back out on lap 125, Dye elected to stay out, restarting from ninth place with 33 laps remaining. Staying out through a late caution, Dye fought to finish eighth, his sixth top-10 finish of the season.

“Another solid top 10 for this Kaulig Racing team. I felt like this No. 10 bproauto Chevy was fast running around fifth all day. Once we got that damage, it was tough; We had to come all the way from the back and drove our way back up into the top 10. We’ll continue trying to click off days like this.” – Daniel Dye

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Start: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: —

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 19th

On lap four, Christian Eckes was involved in a wreck that caused severe damage to the right front and rear bumper of the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet. He pitted several times under caution, as the team fixed the damage, keeping Eckes on the lead lap. He restarted in 33rd on lap 15 and was back in the top 20 by lap 23. The caution flag came back out on lap 34 for weather, and the field was red flagged. When the yellow flag reappeared, Eckes did not pit, while the majority of cars ahead of him pitted. He restarted in ninth with five laps remaining in Stage 1, but a wreck on the restart brought the caution back out. Eckes was trapped between two cars, damaging the No. 16 even further, as the stage finished under caution. During the stage break, Eckes pitted multiple times for repairs and received a penalty for too many crew members over the wall. He was held for two laps, restarting from 27th place. Eckes sat in 26th and in the free-pass position when the caution flag came back out on lap 80, giving him one lap back. The field went back to green with four laps remaining in the stage but did not complete a lap before the next caution came out. Eckes steered clear of the wreck, once again sitting in the free-pass position. He was scored 26th, as the second stage ended under caution. Eckes pitted during the stage break for his final set of sticker tires and started the final stage back on the lead lap in 22nd place. Crew chief Alex Yontz reminded Eckes to be mindful of the damage but to “get what he can,” and Eckes did just that, maintaining position when a debris caution came out with 12 to go. Deciding it would be beneficial to make an adjustment, Eckes pitted for a chassis adjustment before restarting in 22nd with seven laps to go. After a trying day, he fought back with a 19th-place finish.

“It was an adversity-filled race that really showed the grit of this No. 16 team. A misjudgment on my part gave us some damage and set us back early. Fortunately, some luck fell our way, and we were able to catch a little bit of a break to get back on the lead lap. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at one point, but I couldn’t be more proud of this team to claw our way back.” – Christian Eckes

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Start: 30th

Stage 1 Finish: 38th

Stage 2 Finish: 38th

Finish: 38th

After a weather delay of close to an hour, the green flag flew at EchoPark Speedway with Josh Williams gaining nine spots in the opening lap. On lap four, Williams was involved in a wreck in turn four that terminally damaged the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy, ending his day. He finished 38th.

