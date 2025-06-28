Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 06.28.25

XFINITY Series PR

GRAY SCORES STAGE WIN, ADDS ANOTHER TOP-FIVE FINISH
Toyota drivers sweep stages for first time this season

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 28, 2025) – Taylor Gray (fifth) continued his recent performance surge with his first stage win of the season. The Toyota Development Driver finished fifth to lead Toyota in the multi-time delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway outside of Atlanta, which ran into the early hours on Saturday morning. With Gray and his teammate, Brandon Jones, winning the stages, Toyota drivers swept the stages for the first time this season.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
EchoPark Speedway
Race 17 of 33 – 251.02 miles, 163 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Nick Sanchez*
2nd, Carson Kvapil*
3rd, Sam Mayer*
4th, Connor Zilisch*
5th, TAYLOR GRAY
7th, ARIC ALMIROLA
11th, DEAN THOMPSON
14th, BRANDON JONES
35th, PATRICK STAROPOLI
36th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

I know you had a fast car, and you were up there in the end. What moves do you think could you have done differently?

“Just not losing my track position late there in stage three. We would have definitely been better off not losing it and then had to fight back up there to regain it and put myself back in position. I don’t know necessarily what different moves I would have made. I was kind of getting knocked around when I lost it. I thought I wrecked into (turn) three and was able to save it, but I don’t know. I need to go back and look and see what moves I would make. I’m sure there are some. Overall, solid day for our Joe Gibbs Racing team. I felt like we brought a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra – as fast as Xfinity Mobile – just need things to work out better there in the end.”

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Soundgear Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What happened from your perspective?

“Just nowhere to go. We had a good Soundgear GR Supra, but I don’t know. It is what it is. The track was really slick, and I didn’t have any grip there in the first few laps, so I was kind of struggling with that and got dropped a few spots. It is what it is.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

