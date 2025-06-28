Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 06.28.25

GRAY SCORES STAGE WIN, ADDS ANOTHER TOP-FIVE FINISH

Toyota drivers sweep stages for first time this season

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 28, 2025) – Taylor Gray (fifth) continued his recent performance surge with his first stage win of the season. The Toyota Development Driver finished fifth to lead Toyota in the multi-time delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway outside of Atlanta, which ran into the early hours on Saturday morning. With Gray and his teammate, Brandon Jones, winning the stages, Toyota drivers swept the stages for the first time this season.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

EchoPark Speedway

Race 17 of 33 – 251.02 miles, 163 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Nick Sanchez*

2nd, Carson Kvapil*

3rd, Sam Mayer*

4th, Connor Zilisch*

5th, TAYLOR GRAY

7th, ARIC ALMIROLA

11th, DEAN THOMPSON

14th, BRANDON JONES

35th, PATRICK STAROPOLI

36th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

I know you had a fast car, and you were up there in the end. What moves do you think could you have done differently?

“Just not losing my track position late there in stage three. We would have definitely been better off not losing it and then had to fight back up there to regain it and put myself back in position. I don’t know necessarily what different moves I would have made. I was kind of getting knocked around when I lost it. I thought I wrecked into (turn) three and was able to save it, but I don’t know. I need to go back and look and see what moves I would make. I’m sure there are some. Overall, solid day for our Joe Gibbs Racing team. I felt like we brought a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra – as fast as Xfinity Mobile – just need things to work out better there in the end.”

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Soundgear Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What happened from your perspective?

“Just nowhere to go. We had a good Soundgear GR Supra, but I don’t know. It is what it is. The track was really slick, and I didn’t have any grip there in the first few laps, so I was kind of struggling with that and got dropped a few spots. It is what it is.”

