TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 05.13.26

This Week in Motorsports: May 11 – 17, 2026

NCS/NOAPS/NCTS: Dover Motor Speedway – May 15-17

ARCA: Toledo Speedway – May 16

PLANO, Texas (May 13, 2026) – NASCAR hits its annual All-Star Race weekend for the Cup Series, this time taking place at Dover Motor Speedway. The annual, non-points event will be joined by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races this weekend. Meanwhile, the ARCA Menards Series stays in action this weekend as well, heading to Toledo Speedway in Toledo, Ohio.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS/NCTSS

Reddick Continues Hot Start… While the Cup Series will take a week off from points racing, Tyler Reddick has continued his torrid early-season pace through the first 12 points-paying races. Last weekend at Watkins Glen International, Reddick extended his top-five streak with a series-leading eighth top-five finish of the season after charging through the field during the final green-flag run. His fifth-place finish at the Glen helped him extend his points lead over fellow Team Toyota driver Denny Hamlin, who now trails Reddick by 129 points in second place. The series resumes points racing in two weeks with the Crown Jewel Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend.

Bell seeks All-Star repeat … Christopher Bell arrives to All-Star Race weekend in search of his second consecutive event victory after a thrilling win at North Wilkesboro Speedway last year. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver started second in the event and led 28 laps on his way to victory, Toyota’s third ever in the All-Star Race and first since 2017.

Toyota aims for fourth straight Dover triumph … Dover Motor Speedway has been a favorable track for Team Toyota over the last several years in the Cup Series. This weekend, the Toyota Camry XSE drivers look to capture the manufacturer’s fourth straight victory around the one-mile concrete oval. Denny Hamlin has won the last two Cup Series races at Dover, with Martin Truex Jr. beginning the win streak in 2023. Overall, Toyota has won nine times at Dover dating back to 2008.

Crews continues to impress… Despite missing four races early in the season before becoming eligible for full-time O’Reilly Series competition following his 18th birthday, Brent Crews has already climbed into the provisional Chase field after a sixth-place finish last Saturday at Watkins Glen. Crews has made up significant ground in the point standings with four top-five and seven top-10 finishes in his first nine starts this season. The North Carolina native heads to the Monster Mile this weekend looking for his sixth consecutive top-10 finish. Crews currently sits 11th in the standings as he prepares to make his Dover O’Reilly Series debut.

Jones looks to continue consistent start to the season… Brandon Jones has been a model of consistency through the first 13 O’Reilly Series races this season. The Georgia native heads to Dover fourth in the standings after moving up one spot following his fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen last weekend. Jones has recorded three top-five and seven top-10 finishes this season as he searches for his first career Dover victory. The O’Reilly Series veteran has made 15 career starts at the Monster Mile, posting seven top-10 finishes. He will look to surpass his career-best Dover finish of fourth, which came in August 2020 on the 1-mile concrete oval.

Honeycutt looking to continue hot streak… Not only did Kaden Honeycutt earn his first career Craftsman Truck Series victory last weekend at Watkins Glen, he also found victory lane in every series he competed in over a two-day span. The Truck Series points leader won both the ARCA national series race and the Truck Series event Friday afternoon before sweeping back-to-back CARS Tour races the following evening at Ace Speedway in North Carolina. Honeycutt heads to the Monster Mile this weekend to make his first career Truck Series start at the 1-mile concrete oval. He will look to continue his winning streak while adding to his six top-10 finishes in eight races this season. Honeycutt has made just one previous start at Dover in any type of race car, competing there in the O’Reilly Series in 2024.

Jones, Sawalich take on Truck Series … Brandon Jones and William Sawalich will drive the TRICON Garage Nos. 1 and 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros this weekend at Dover while also balancing their full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Series schedules with JGR. Jones made his lone Truck Series start of the season two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished fourth. He has made five career Truck Series starts at Dover, recording three top-10 finishes, including a career-best fourth-place result in 2014. Sawalich will make his third Truck Series start of the 2026 season this weekend and his first in the series at Dover. In his lone O’Reilly Series start at the Monster Mile last season, Sawalich finished ninth.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series/East

Toyota, Reaves look to continue Toledo success … Team Toyota arrives to Toledo Speedway for the ARCA Menards Series race in hopes of continuing a tremendous streak, seeking its sixth straight win there. The streak dates back to 2021 with winners in that run including Ty Gibbs, Sawalich and Max Reaves. Another win this weekend would also be Toyota’s 12th ARCA win at Toledo. For Reaves, he aims for a repeat victory after leading 199 of the 200 laps from pole last year. Should Reaves win, it would be the fourth of his career in the national series and fifth in the East Series.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.