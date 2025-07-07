Greg Van Alst Motorsports to Debut NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Program in July

ANDERSON, Ind: Greg Van Alst Motorsports announced today the formation of a part-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team that will launch later this month at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis on July 25, 2025.

Veteran race car driver Greg Van Alst will pilot the team’s No. 35 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro throughout its inaugural schedule, with an eye toward expanding the team’s footprint in 2026.

Based in Anderson, Indiana, the team plans to compete in a minimum of four Truck Series events this season.

﻿Following its debut at Lucas Oil Raceway, the schedule includes Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on September 11, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on October 17 and the penultimate Truck Series race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on October 24.

Van Alst’s company, Top Choice Fence, will serve as a partner for the team’s debut at Lucas Oil Raceway; however, Greg Van Alst Motorsports continues to actively seek additional marketing partners to join forces with the former CRA | ARCA Series champion as the team builds toward the future.

“This has been in the works for the last couple of months,” said Greg Van Alst. “Starting a Truck Series program has been an eventual goal of mine for a long time, and to finally see it coming together — especially at a place like Lucas Oil Raceway, where I’ve turned so many laps — is incredibly special.

“We know there’s a lot of work ahead, but we’re committed to building something competitive and sustainable, and we’re excited to take this next step with Top Choice Fence, and hopefully, more partners join us along the way.”

Van Alst has reunited with his championship-winning crew chief, Kevin Shannon, from his CRA | ARCA days, bringing familiarity and proven chemistry to the No. 35 Toyota team as they prepare for their Truck Series debut.

“Having Kevin back on top of the box means a lot to me,” added Van Alst. “We’ve had a lot of success together over the years, and there’s a level of trust and communication between us that you just can’t manufacture. Bringing that into our Truck Series effort gives us a solid foundation to build on right out of the gate.”

Van Alst has established realistic goals for this season, emphasizing the importance of gaining experience and building momentum with each race.

“We’re not coming into this expecting to set the world on fire right away,” explained Van Alst. “We’ve set some realistic goals for this season and know the key is gaining experience and improving each time we hit the track. The more races we run, the stronger this team will become.”

Van Alst brings some prior experience to his new venture in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, which he hopes to apply this season. In 2023, he made five starts with Young’s Motorsports before a back injury sustained at Talladega cut his campaign short.

The 2023 Daytona ARCA winner began the 2025 season competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen. After eight starts, Van Alst opted to step back and reset his racing schedule for the remainder of the year.

He plans to return to Xfinity Series competition later this season, with details of his next start to be announced.

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).