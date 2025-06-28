XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Roland Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Sixth-Place Finish Under The Lights at Echo Park Speedway

Finish: 6th
Start: 5th
Points: 4th

“Our No. 2 Roland Chevrolet team survived a couple of early wrecks and still put ourselves in position to have a shot to win tonight at Echo Park Speedway, so hat’s off to Danny Stockman and everyone on the No. 2 team for bringing a fast race car to the track. I made no friends tonight and caused two crashes. I didn’t really expect to have much help at the end. We were in contention at the end of the race, but I chose the top and got passed by six cars and was just toast from there. If I had stuck to the bottom, I think I would have had a fighting chance. It’s a shame, but on the plus side we were able to lead some laps tonight and gain stage points. Our ECR engines run really well on these speedways and have a lot of horsepower. That makes it easier for us when we do have damage, like we did tonight. Overall, good to leave Atlanta with a sixth-place finish.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Show Perseverance After Early Mechanical Issue

Finish: 26th
Start: 2nd
Points: 3rd

“Such a bummer to have our race decided before it really even got started. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet had speed and definitely could have had a shot at the win. We showed speed in qualifying and at the start of the race. Unfortunately, shortly into Stage 1, we think something happened with our regulator and it caused the car to cut off at random times. It got so bad that we were forced to pit under green to fix the issue, but in the process, it put us six laps down. After the weather delay, our No. 21 team gave it everything we had but couldn’t get the laps back. I wish we would have been able to lose it by our own doing and not a mechanical issue, but that happens. We will go back to the shop, diagnose the situation, and shift our focus to Chicago.” -Austin Hill

