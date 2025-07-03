Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR at Chicago Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Chicago this weekend for some street racing while the Craftsman Truck Series enjoys a few weeks off from competition.

This weekend marks the third NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course, following events in 2023 and 2024.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, July 5

Xfinity Series

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – CW App
Timed: All Entries, 50 Minutes

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App
Impound: Groups 1 & 2, Multi-Vehicle

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago Street Race
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Stages 15/30/50 Laps = 110 Miles
Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Cup Series

1 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
Timed: Group 1 – 25 Minutes, 5 Minute Break, Group 2 – 25 Minutes

2 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – truTV/MRN/SiriusXM
Impound: Groups 1 & 2, Multi-Vehicle
Post Cup Series Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, July 6

Cup Series

2 p.m.: Grant Park 165 Chicago Street Race
Stages 20/45/75 Laps = 165 Miles
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Cup Series Notes:

This weekend marks the third NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course, following events in 2023 and 2024.

Both of the previous Chicago Street Course winners took the lead for the final time with eight laps to go.

Interestingly, both past winners, Shane van Gisbergen in 2023 and Alex Bowman in 2024, scored their first victory of the season on the streets of Chicago.

Even more intriguing, Shane van Gisbergen won on the Chicago Street Course in 2023 and finished last in 2024, while Alex Bowman finished last in 2023 and won in 2024.

Xfinity Series Notes:

This weekend will be the third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course. It is also the third road course of 2025.

In the two previous Chicago races, the winner led the final eight laps en route to the checkered flag.

There are nine races left in the Xfinity Series regular season and five Playoff available spots.

In addition to competing in the Cup Series at Chicago, Shane van Gisbergen will drive the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series race.  

There are 11 drivers on the entry list that will be making their first start on the Chicago Street Course.

