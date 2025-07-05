Featured StoriesXFINITY Series
Photo by Mitchell Pavel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Shane van Gisbergen notches second consecutive Xfinity pole at Chicago

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Shane van Gisbergen sped to the pole position for the third annual running of The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 5.

The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, commenced Saturday’s on-track activities by being the fastest in the event’s practice session. He then proceeded to clock in a pole-winning lap at 87.917 mph in 90.085 seconds, which was enough to claim the top-starting spot for Saturday’s main event.

As a result, van Gisbergen, who is pulling double-duty efforts between the Xfinity and Cup Series divisions at Chicago, notched his fourth Xfinity career pole in his 34th series start, his first of the 2025 season and his second in a row at Chicago.

The pole award also occurred in van Gisbergen’s first of select Xfinity starts in JR Motorsports’ No. 9 “all-star” Chevrolet Camaro entry. Having won last year’s Xfinity event at Chicago and winning the inaugural Cup Series event at Chicago in his debut, van Gisbergen will attempt to become the first two-time Xfinity winner at Chicago.

Results

“Anything can happen in these races,” van Gisbergen said. “Thank you to Red Bull, WeatherTech. The car was amazing. [I’m] Surprised to be on pole. It just goes to show how fast the [JR Motorsports] cars are. Looking forward to the race and now the Cup car. See how we go.”

Austin Hill, who has finished fifth and seventh over the previous two Xfinity events at Chicago, will start alongside van Gisbergen with his best qualifying lap occurring at 87.662 mph in 90.347 seconds.

Sam Mayer, teammate Sheldon Creed and newcomer Jack Perkins will start in the top five. Justin Allgaier, rookie William Sawalich, rookie Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love and Sammy Smith completed the top 10 in the final starting lineup.

Notably, multiple competitors, including rookies Connor Zilisch, Christian Eckes and Taylor Gray, will start at the rear of the field after all three wrecked and damaged their primary cars separately.

With 40 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, Kris Wright and Sage Karam were the two competitors who did not qualify for the main event.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen, 87.917 mph, 90.085 seconds
  2. Austin Hill, 87.662 mph, 90.347 seconds
  3. Sam Mayer, 87.158 mph, 90.869 seconds
  4. Sheldon Creed, 87.120 seconds, 90.909 seconds
  5. Jack Perkins, 87.105 mph, 90.925 seconds
  6. Justin Allgaier, 87.066 mph, 90.965 seconds
  7. William Sawalich, 87.036 mph, 90.997 seconds
  8. Nick Sanchez, 86.998 mph, 91.037 seconds
  9. Jesse Love, 86.966 mph, 91.070 seconds
  10. Sammy Smith, 86.781 mph, 91.264 seconds
  11. Brandon Jones, 86.670 mph, 91.381 seconds
  12. Preston Pardus, 96.650 mph, 91.402 seconds
  13. Carson Kvapil, 86.575 mph, 91.481 seconds
  14. Alex Labbe, 86.374 mph, 91.694 seconds
  15. Harrison Burton, 86.253 mph, 91.823 seconds
  16. Connor Mosack, 86.117 mph, 91.968 seconds
  17. Austin Green, 86.079 mph, 92.009 seconds
  18. Matt DiBenedetto, 86.079 mph, 92.009 seconds
  19. Jeremy Clements, 86.003 mph, 92.090 seconds
  20. Thomas Annunziata, 85.972 mph, 92.123 seconds
  21. Daniel Dye, 85.681 mph, 92.436 seconds
  22. Brennan Poole, 85.675 mph, 92.442 seconds
  23. Blaine Perkins, 85.657 mph, 92.462 seconds
  24. Parker Retzlaff, 85.507 mph, 92.624 seconds
  25. Josh Bilicki, 85.491 mph, 92.641 seconds
  26. Brad Perez, 85.397 mph, 92.743 seconds
  27. Josh Williams, 85.379 mph, 92.763 seconds
  28. Anthony Alfredo, 85.223 mph, 92.933 seconds
  29. Andre Castro, 85.222 mph, 92.934 seconds
  30. Kaz Grala, 85.171 mph, 92.989 seconds
  31. Jeb Burton, 85.121 mph, 93.044 seconds
  32. Ryan Ellis, 85.021 mph, 93.154 seconds
  33. Dean Thomson, Owner Points
  34. Kyle Sieg, Owner Points
  35. Connor Zilisch, Owner Points
  36. Taylor Gray, Owner Points
  37. Ryan Sieg, Owner Points
  38. Christian Eckes, Owner Points

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course is scheduled to commence on Saturday, July 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Alex Palou believes IndyCar title lead isn’t out of reach yet
Next article
Shane van Gisbergen notches third Cup career pole at Chicago

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Chicago Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:00
Video thumbnail
NCS and NXS Photo Collage at EchoPark Speedway by John Knittel
02:04
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott overtakes Brad Keselowski for final lap Cup victory at EchoPark Speedway
02:56
Video thumbnail
Heim dominates at Lime Rock Park
01:38

Latest articles

Shane van Gisbergen outduels teammate Connor Zilisch for second Xfinity victory at Chicago

Andrew Kim -
The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, led a race-high 27 of 50 laps and out-muscled teammate Connor Zilisch at the start of a two-lap dash to notch his second consecutive Xfinity victory at the Windy City.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Chicago – 07.05.25

Official Release -
Dean Thompson was the top-finishing Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course with a 14th-place result.
Read more

Alex Palou wins pole for Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio

Tucker White -
LEXINGTON, Ohio -- Alex Palou will lead the field to green, Sunday, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, after winning the pole for the NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200.
Read more

Shane van Gisbergen notches third Cup career pole at Chicago

Andrew Kim -
The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, posted a pole-winning lap at 88.338 mph in 89.656 seconds to notch his third Cup Series career pole at the Windy City.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category