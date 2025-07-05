Shane van Gisbergen notches second consecutive Xfinity pole at Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen sped to the pole position for the third annual running of The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 5.

The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, commenced Saturday’s on-track activities by being the fastest in the event’s practice session. He then proceeded to clock in a pole-winning lap at 87.917 mph in 90.085 seconds, which was enough to claim the top-starting spot for Saturday’s main event.

As a result, van Gisbergen, who is pulling double-duty efforts between the Xfinity and Cup Series divisions at Chicago, notched his fourth Xfinity career pole in his 34th series start, his first of the 2025 season and his second in a row at Chicago.

The pole award also occurred in van Gisbergen’s first of select Xfinity starts in JR Motorsports’ No. 9 “all-star” Chevrolet Camaro entry. Having won last year’s Xfinity event at Chicago and winning the inaugural Cup Series event at Chicago in his debut, van Gisbergen will attempt to become the first two-time Xfinity winner at Chicago.

Results

“Anything can happen in these races,” van Gisbergen said. “Thank you to Red Bull, WeatherTech. The car was amazing. [I’m] Surprised to be on pole. It just goes to show how fast the [JR Motorsports] cars are. Looking forward to the race and now the Cup car. See how we go.”

Austin Hill, who has finished fifth and seventh over the previous two Xfinity events at Chicago, will start alongside van Gisbergen with his best qualifying lap occurring at 87.662 mph in 90.347 seconds.

Sam Mayer, teammate Sheldon Creed and newcomer Jack Perkins will start in the top five. Justin Allgaier, rookie William Sawalich, rookie Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love and Sammy Smith completed the top 10 in the final starting lineup.

Notably, multiple competitors, including rookies Connor Zilisch, Christian Eckes and Taylor Gray, will start at the rear of the field after all three wrecked and damaged their primary cars separately.

With 40 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, Kris Wright and Sage Karam were the two competitors who did not qualify for the main event.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

Shane van Gisbergen, 87.917 mph, 90.085 seconds Austin Hill, 87.662 mph, 90.347 seconds Sam Mayer, 87.158 mph, 90.869 seconds Sheldon Creed, 87.120 seconds, 90.909 seconds Jack Perkins, 87.105 mph, 90.925 seconds Justin Allgaier, 87.066 mph, 90.965 seconds William Sawalich, 87.036 mph, 90.997 seconds Nick Sanchez, 86.998 mph, 91.037 seconds Jesse Love, 86.966 mph, 91.070 seconds Sammy Smith, 86.781 mph, 91.264 seconds Brandon Jones, 86.670 mph, 91.381 seconds Preston Pardus, 96.650 mph, 91.402 seconds Carson Kvapil, 86.575 mph, 91.481 seconds Alex Labbe, 86.374 mph, 91.694 seconds Harrison Burton, 86.253 mph, 91.823 seconds Connor Mosack, 86.117 mph, 91.968 seconds Austin Green, 86.079 mph, 92.009 seconds Matt DiBenedetto, 86.079 mph, 92.009 seconds Jeremy Clements, 86.003 mph, 92.090 seconds Thomas Annunziata, 85.972 mph, 92.123 seconds Daniel Dye, 85.681 mph, 92.436 seconds Brennan Poole, 85.675 mph, 92.442 seconds Blaine Perkins, 85.657 mph, 92.462 seconds Parker Retzlaff, 85.507 mph, 92.624 seconds Josh Bilicki, 85.491 mph, 92.641 seconds Brad Perez, 85.397 mph, 92.743 seconds Josh Williams, 85.379 mph, 92.763 seconds Anthony Alfredo, 85.223 mph, 92.933 seconds Andre Castro, 85.222 mph, 92.934 seconds Kaz Grala, 85.171 mph, 92.989 seconds Jeb Burton, 85.121 mph, 93.044 seconds Ryan Ellis, 85.021 mph, 93.154 seconds Dean Thomson, Owner Points Kyle Sieg, Owner Points Connor Zilisch, Owner Points Taylor Gray, Owner Points Ryan Sieg, Owner Points Christian Eckes, Owner Points

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course is scheduled to commence on Saturday, July 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.