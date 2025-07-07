Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule

For its 21st season of racing, the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin will continue to visit legendary racetracks across North America.

Maintaining a roster of all-star tracks with events that support both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as well as INDYCAR weekends, the 2026 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup schedule changes only slightly from the 2025 version, as the series makes a return to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September, displacing a return to Barber Motorsports Park.

“With our 2026 schedule, I believe we’ve addressed the primary needs of our competitors,” Mazda Motorsports Senior Manager Jonathan Applegate said. “The MX-5 Cup paddock values consistency, budget considerations, and world-class tracks that put a lot of eyes on their sponsors. The addition of Indianapolis to the 2026 schedule will definitely be a welcomed modification.”

As has been tradition since Mazda MX-5 Cup became part of the IMSA family, the 2026 season will kick off at Daytona International Speedway, January 21 – 23.

The series stays in Florida for Rounds 3 and 4 with another trip to the streets of St. Petersburg, February 27 – March 1. This is the sole event on the 2026 schedule that will be with the NTT IndyCar Series.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course consistently produces some of the best MX-5 Cup racing, so naturally the series is back June 5 – 7 as part of the IMSA-hosted event weekend.

Later this week, MX-5 Cup rolls into Ontario to race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, which it will do again in 2026, July 10 – 12.

August brings the traditional trip to VIRginia International Raceway, August 20 – 23.

Then comes the Indy road course, Sept 18-20. MX-5 Cup last raced at Indy in 2017.

The 2026 season comes to a close at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for the sixth year in-a-row. A new champion will be crowned following the final two races, October 1-3.

2026 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin Schedule

Date Track

Jan. 21 – 23 Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 21 – March 1 St. Petersburg Street Course (with IndyCar)

June 5 – 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 10 – 12 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Aug. 20 – 23 VIRginia International Raceway

Sept. 18 – 20 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Oct. 1 – 3 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

*All events are doubleheaders

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.