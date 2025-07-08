DEECELL AFTER DARK LOW QUALIFIER HIGHLIGHTS FRIDAY NIGHT SESSION AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Popular Friday night session returns to Pacific Raceways, with added bonus money on the line

SEATTLE (July 8, 2025) – After last year’s thrilling first-ever night session for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series at Pacific Raceways in Seattle, this year’s encore will be even more memorable thanks to the Deecell Power Systems “After Dark Low Qualifier” bonus.

The bonus money will go to the low qualifiers of the must-see night session on Friday, July 18 in the four professional categories as part of the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will kick off the Deecell “After Dark Low Qualifier” festivities Friday at 8:15 p.m. PT, with the 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro categories taking to the track under the lights at 9:15 p.m. The top qualifier of that session will earn bonus money in each class, with the low qualifier in Top Fuel and Funny Car earning $4,000 each. The Pro Stock low qualifier will get $2,500 and the top qualifier on Friday night in Pro Stock Motorcycle earns $1,500, adding a thrilling incentive to what is expected to be another incredible night session in the Pacific Northwest.

“Partnering with NHRA was a no-brainer for us. We wanted to give back to the racing community, and this award is one way we’re doing it. There’s nothing like watching the professional race teams under the lights in Seattle — it deserves recognition,” said Andrew Moeck, founder of Deecell. “We’ve built Deecell to solve real problems racers face, but it’s also changing the game for the broader transportation industry. This is just another chance to connect with the people we built it for — both at the track and on the road.”

The four Deecell “After Dark Low Qualifier” winners will also take part in an autograph session at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday at the Deecell display at Pacific Raceways.

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals takes place July 18-20, offering three days of unbelievable action, including the Friday night session, three nitro qualifying sessions on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

The race will be broadcast on FOX, with elimination coverage on Sunday at 4:30 ET p.m. Last year, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Chase Van Sant (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won, while Justin Ashley, Prock, Aaron Stanfield and Gaige Herrera won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

No. 1 qualifiers included Torrence, Prock, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Herrera. This year, even more will be on the line to qualify at the top, especially under the lights and with a spectacular backdrop on Friday night.

“Introducing the Deecell ’After Dark Low Qualifier’ bonus is a thrilling addition for Seattle’s Friday night session,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Last year’s inaugural nighttime qualifying session was electric and now, with extra money on the line for the quickest run under the lights, we look forward to building on that energy. Deecell’s continued support of NHRA and our racers is very exciting to see and there’s no doubt Pacific Raceways is going to be the place to be on Friday and all weekend.”

The weekend kicks off with $15,000 Mission Foods Machine Tournament at Muckleshoot Casino Resort, where fans can register for free. It’s followed by a fan fest at Auburn Outlets Collection on Thursday, July 17 at 5 p.m. PT. On Saturday following qualifying, race fans can visit Muckleshoot Casino Resort for the official NHRA after-party with live music from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. PT.

Leading the Top Fuel points is motorsports legend and 2024 Rookie of the Year Tony Stewart. Others to watch include Shawn Langdon, Ashley, who has won back-to-back races, Brittany Force and reigning world champion Antron Brown. Defending Funny Car world champ Prock continues to impress with four event wins and the points lead. The star-studded class also includes John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman, Paul Lee, Matt Hagan, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd.

The Pro Stock ranks has been dominated this season by the KB Titan Racing powerhouse, as reigning champ and points leader Greg Anderson and area native Dallas Glenn have combined for seven wins. Pro Stock Motorcycle is led by reigning champ Herrera, who has three wins in 2025. Six-time champ Matt Smith is second, while Richard Gadson is third. Others to watch will be John Hall, who won in Norwalk, Angie Smith and Van Sant.

Also on the track will be standouts in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. On Sunday, Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk, as well as the winner’s circle celebration after racing on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds of qualifying on Friday, July 18 for the Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes at 6:40 and 8:15 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 9:15 p.m. PT. On Saturday, July 19, nitro teams will qualify three times at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will qualify at 3:45 p.m. and 6:05. Race day begins at 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 20.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Deecell Power Systems:

Deecell Power Systems was born out of frustration — and driven by firsthand experience. NHRA drag racer Andrew Moeck spent decades dealing with loud, fuel-hungry generators at the track and on the road. By 2024, he’d had enough. So he built a solution that didn’t just replace generators — it outperformed them.

Deecell’s Solar Power Units (SPUs) deliver reliable, continuous 120V AC power without the fumes, noise, or fuel costs. Designed to dramatically reduce non-drive-time idle in sleeper cabs and power race haulers, fleet trucks, and mobile operations, Deecell keeps A/C, lighting, devices, and workstations running cleanly — even when the engine’s off.

To find out more about Deecell visit www.deecell.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable.

· https://muckleshootcasino.com/

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future.

· https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us/

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.