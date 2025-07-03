DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS BRINGS MUST-SEE PACKED SCHEDULE TO IMPRESSIVE SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, Calif. (July 3, 2025) – A yearly highlight on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season tour is picturesque Sonoma Raceway and the 37th annual Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, which takes place this year on July 25-27.

It is the 12th of 20 races during the season and as NHRA teams head to wine country, they will have their sights set on a coveted Wally and the historic Sonoma Raceway wine chalice trophy, all while racing at one of the fastest tracks on the NHRA circuit.

With an incredible backdrop and the awe-inspiring sights and sounds of the 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro machines on the track, the weekend in Sonoma has been a memorable one for nearly four decades. The rabid area fanbase gets an opportunity to witness a variety of highlights during the weekend, too, including can’t-miss night racing on Friday night, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

The GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout is a definite highlight, pitting eight top riders against each other with a unique callout format and big money on the line. Six-time champion Matt Smith claimed the bonus race a year ago,

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Sonoma, while Shawn Langdon, Austin Prock and Troy Coughlin Jr. won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. This year’s event will again be broadcast on FS1 on Friday and Sunday, with coverage of the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on FOX on Saturday.

Reigning Top Fuel champion Brown earned his fifth Sonoma title last season when he defeated motorsports legend Tony Stewart in the final round. This season, Brown powered to a win at the season kickoff at Gainesville while Stewart currently leads the points thanks to two wins in Las Vegas and Chicago. Shawn Langdon and Justin Ashley are second and third in points, respectively, and both are previous winners at Sonoma, while other stars include Brittany Force and Clay Millican.

Funny Car’s Tasca earned his second Sonoma win last season over Ron Capps. This season has been dominated by John Force Racing teammates Austin Prock and former champion Jack Beckman. Prock has four wins this season, including most recently in Norwalk. Beckman has a pair of wins and will be seeking his second win from Sonoma Raceway. Third place belongs to Phoenix winner Paul Lee in a loaded field that also features Matt Hagan, J.R. Todd and Cruz Pedregon.

Pro Stock standout Stanfield defeated Cory Reed to earn his second Sonoma race win last season. Reed, of KB Titan Racing, is the most recent Pro Stock after his first career win in Norwalk. KB Titan Racing has dominated in 2025, winning all eight races. Leading the charge is reigning world champion Greg Anderson with Dallas Glenn in second, as they have combined for seven wins.

Pro Stock Motorcycle has seen a battle with powerhouse teams Vance & Hines and Matt Smith Racing. Smith earned the Sonoma and Callout wins last season, but it was Herrera who took home the world championship. Herrera currently leads the points with Smith in second and Herrera’s teammate Richard Gadson is third, while other Callout competitors include Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Norwalk winner John Hall.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top drivers in the sport, as well as the Top the Cops exhibition and autograph sessions at the Mission Foods Midway Display and for Pro Stock Motorcycle riders at the Suzuki Display.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, the entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Sonoma race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday, July 25 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 26 at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 27. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, and eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. A broadcast of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge takes place on FOX at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The first round of the GETTRX NHRA All- Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout takes place at 11:15 a.m. PT, with the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. and the finals at 4:15 p.m. It will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

